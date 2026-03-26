Father killed, son injured in Biscayne Bay boating hit-and-run, investigators say

A father was killed and his son was injured when a dinghy they were on was struck by a boat in Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

According to the FWC, officers responded to reports of the boating incident around 8:30 p.m. in the Meloy Channel, near Indian Creek and Biscayne Pointe.

The preliminary investigation showed that a father and his son were aboard the 7-foot dinghy when it was struck by a boat, ejecting them into the water.

They were located and recovered by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, and both were rushed to a hospital.

The father, who has not yet been identified, later died. His son remains in the hospital.

The boat that hit the victims was described as a dark blue, approximately 20-30 feet in length and had two outboard motors, according to the FWC.

It was last seen heading north in the Meloy Channel in Biscayne Bay.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have video footage or other information should call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922).