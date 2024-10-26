Watch CBS News
Beautiful weather expected in South Florida this weekend, low chances of rain

By KC Sherman

MIAMI -- A beautiful weekend is in store for South Florida, with low rain chances and comfortable humidity. 

A breeze out of the northeast on Saturday will allow for the occasional stray shower to push on-shore, but most areas will remain dry under a partly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 80s. 

Sunday will be even less humid as a batch of even drier air moves in. This will lead to a mainly dry day of weather with highs in the low to middle 80s. 

Rain chances will remain limited into next week, with isolated showers possible each afternoon. Expect windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday as a weak front moves south of South Florida. 

For trick-or-treating on Thursday, most will remain dry with a breeze out of the east and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. 

