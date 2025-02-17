Arbetter's crowns South Florida "top dogs" with hall of fame Induction

MIAMI - Arbetter's, the iconic hot dog haven in the Miami-Dade neighborhood of Westchester, honored community leaders and luminaries with the inaugural Arbetter's Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

For decades, the beloved eatery has served up more than just mouthwatering hot dogs. It's been a gathering place, a maker of memories and now, a stage for recognizing those who have shaped the community.

Honoring Miami royalty

Among the honorees were none other than Gloria and Emilio Estefan, a couple whose influence on Miami's cultural scene is undeniable. Though they've collected countless awards in their lifetime, this one, they said, felt deeply personal.

"This is special because, as I was saying, I biked all over Westchester growing up," said Gloria Estefan. "I learned how to drive here, we married here and we lived here-right on what is now Miami Sound Machine Boulevard."

Her husband, Emilio Estefan, echoed her sentiment, emphasizing the deep roots their family has in the neighborhood.

"We grew up here. The great thing about the Miami sound-this is the real Miami sound. Westchester represents so many different people, especially from Cuba and they've supported us from the beginning," he said.

Honoring community leaders

Another inductee was Dr. Joe Greer, the founder of the FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, who has dedicated his life to improving healthcare access for underserved communities. For him, the recognition was especially meaningful.

"This is incredibly touching because this is where I grew up. These are my memories. I'm Cuban-American and my memories are Westchester," said Greer.

Also among the honorees was Ron Magill, Zoo Miami's charismatic spokesman and wildlife conservationist. As a previous inductee, Magill has already had an Arbetter's hot dog named in his honor, the "Monster Dog."

"This is one of the biggest honors of my life," Magill said. "To have the Monster Dog named after me at Arbetter's. This is huge!"

A celebration of community and culture

For Arbetter's owner David Arbetter, the Hall of Fame is more than just an honor, it's a tribute to the love and support that has defined Westchester for generations.

"It's sort of funny, but at the same time, it's serious because of the love for the community," Arbetter said. "We all share that. We try to help everybody help each other. We need that nowadays."

In total, 26 inductees were honored, including local politicians, community organizations and the president of Christopher Columbus High School. But beyond the awards and recognition, the real stars of the show were the hot dogs, served up to a packed house of loyal customers.

Even the Estefans couldn't resist the moment's lighthearted side.

"We feel blessed," Emilio Estefan joked. "Did they give you guys a hot dog? Listen, we get a 10% discount."

For Westchester, Arbetter's remains a place of nostalgia, tradition and great food, a spot where Miami's past and present come together, one hot dog at a time.