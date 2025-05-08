Anthawn Ragan, facing death penalty for 2013 murder, won't take stand during sentencing

A man facing the death penalty for a 2013 murder at a North Miami hotel will not take the stand during his sentencing hearing, according to his attorney.

In April, a jury found Anthawn Ragan guilty of premeditated first-degree murder in the Nov. 1 shooting death of 21-year-old Luis Perez at a Motel 7.

During the trial, prosecutors said the shooting was part of a month-long crime spree by Ragan that included the Nov. 22 shooting at the Hong Kong Nails salon, where he fatally shot 10-year-old Aaron Vu and wounded his father, Hai Vu.

Surveillance footage showed Ragan and another person entering the nail salon with guns drawn, threatening customers and employees.

Authorities said the two stole $300 before Ragan allegedly opened fire, killing the young boy and injuring his father. Ragan has not gone to trial for this crime.

Ragan has also been convicted of attempted murder in the November 7 shooting of Kevin Burke. He was riding home on a bike when he was shot and spent a month in the hospital. Ballistics tied Ragan to the shooting years later.

Sentencing hearing testimony

Over the last three days, the jury has heard from one of Ragan's victims who worked at a restaurant he robbed on Nov. 9. The woman described having a gun pointed at her head. Ragan has been convicted of that crime.

The jury also heard from three of Ragan's relatives, his father, uncle and a cousin. All three testified wearing orange jumpsuits. Ragan's father is in prison for a murder and his cousin is doing time for an attempted murder.

Two psychologists have taken the stand during the proceeding. One testified that Ragan would not cooperate with finishing the exam but from his past medical history he determined Ragan has ADHD, social anxieties and a low to average IQ. The second testified that he thought Ragan was being deceptive during the testing.