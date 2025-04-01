Prosecutors seek death penalty for man accused in 2013 Miami murder spree

A man accused of a deadly monthlong crime spree more than a decade ago is now facing the death penalty.

Anthawn Ragan, 30, sat emotionless in court Tuesday as prosecutors laid out their case against him in the 2013 murder of Luis Miguel Perez at a North Miami Motel 7.

Ballistics expert ties Ragan to multiple shootings

During the trial, a firearms expert testified that shell casings found at multiple crime scenes matched the same 9-millimeter firearm. One of the key incidents discussed was the Hong Kong Nails shooting, where Ragan is accused of fatally shooting 10-year-old Aaron Vu and wounding his father, Hai Vu.

Surveillance footage from the attack showed Ragan and another suspect entering the nail salon with guns drawn, threatening customers and employees.

Authorities said the two stole $300 before Ragan allegedly opened fire, killing the young boy and injuring his father.

Hai Vu briefly took the stand Tuesday, providing testimony about the night his son was killed.

Victim of separate shooting testifies

Prosecutors also called Kevin Burke, who was shot during a 2013 robbery, to testify against Ragan.

Burke told jurors he was riding his bike home when a car pulled up, and the occupants demanded money. When he refused and tried to flee, he was shot in the arm. He identified Ragan as the shooter.

"I lost all the strength in my arm so I couldn't even hold on to the bike," Burke recalled. "I fell on the ground and couldn't get up."

Circuit Court Judge Marisa Tinkler-Mendez allowed evidence from Ragan's other alleged crimes to be introduced, saying it could help establish his identity in Perez's murder.

The trial continues Wednesday as the jury reviews testimony and evidence that will determine Ragan's fate. A separate trial for the murder of Aaron Vu and the attempted murder of Hai Vu has not yet been scheduled.