Another scorcher for South Florida, chance for afternoon rain is low

MIAMI - Thursday will be another scorcher. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward through 6 p.m. due to "feels like" temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees. A heat advisory has been issued for the Florida Keys through 7 p.m. due to "feels like" temperatures up to 112 degrees.

A few showers moved across parts of South Florida on Thursday morning. The chance of rain remains low for the rest of the day due to drier Saharan air.

Heat indices are on the rise. NEXT Weather

In the afternoon, it will be mainly dry but hotter as highs will climb to the low 90s. There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and it is not safe to swim in the ocean. Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic and Keys waters due to easterly winds of 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots and 3 to 5-foot seas. There is a moderate chop on the bays.

Seasonable heat ahead NEXT Weather

Friday will be another mainly dry and very hot, humid day. Heat advisories will likely be issued as highs soar to the low 90s and "feels like" temperatures are forecast to rise into the triple-digits. Isolated showers and a few storms are possible but the chance of rain stays low.

This weekend moisture will move in to increase the chance of wet weather but it will not be a washout. Spotty storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be seasonable in the low 90s and feels like temperatures will be in the 100s.