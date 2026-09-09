5 cleaning crew workers were killed in Amazon cargo plane crash at MIA. Here's what we know about them.

The five victims who were killed when an Amazon cargo plane smashed into their van were all wrapping up their eight-hour shift cleaning planes at Miami International Airport when the crash happened, according to one of the victims' lawyers.

Two other workers from Professional Ocean Service Corp, who, according to their website, clean both the interior and exterior of airplanes and have been doing so for 15 years at the airport, are still in the hospital in critical condition as of Wednesday following the crash on Sunday. The injured workers were identified as Ridoel Averhoff Diaz, 32, and Roosevelt Sebastian Perdomo Torres, 36.

The plane also crashed into a Toyota Corolla driven by Eugenio Corredor, 79, who also remains in critical condition, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The five people who were killed were identified as:

Rolando Aleman Leon, 55

Yoel Rodríguez Naranjo, 53

Julio C. Pineda, 75

Carlos Acosta Fajardo, 53

Javierkys Reyes Quevedo, 47

Morgan & Morgan, The Guiterrez Firm

Yoel Rodriguez Naranjo

Yoel Rodriguez Naranjo's wife, Yaraisi Santiso Morejon, and family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amazon, the plane's operator, 21 Air, and the pilots, identified as Joseph Caroll and Jaime Felipe Silva Moreno, on Wednesday morning through the law firm Morgan and Morgan.

Rodriguez Naranjo came to the U.S. from Cuba in 2011 and worked multiple jobs for his family over the past 14 years, according to the family friend and attorney representing them, Jorge Garcia. He also leaves behind a 22-year-old son.

Yaraisi Santiso Morejon filed a wrongful death lawsuit after her husband, Yoel Rodriguez Naranjo, was killed when an Amazon cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport and crashed into a van he was driving on Sept. 6, 2026. Morgan & Morgan

"This is unfortunately a young man, a very hard-working man, very loved by his wife, very loved by his son," Garcia said. "And if you can imagine, what they've gone through is really unimaginable."

The lawsuit said that Rodriguez Naranjo was driving the van that was hit in the crash after working a 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift for Professional Ocean Service Corp.

"Mr. Rodriguez at the time was the driver of the van, and it was actually the time that they were returning home. They were leaving their last job to return home at the time that this tragedy struck," attorney Mike Morgan of Morgan and Morgan said.

His wife started frantically texting him when he didn't arrive home on time. After seeing her texts weren't being read, she found a news story about the crash, Garcia said.

Carlos Acosta Fajardo

Carlos Acosta Fajardo's family has also retained attorneys with The Gutierrez Firm, who issued a statement to CBS News Miami on their behalf.

The statement described Fajardo as an "incredible human being, a loving husband, devoted son, cherished friend, and valued co-worker." It asked the public to give the family privacy while they grieve the "sudden and unimaginable" loss.

Carlos Acosta Fajardo, 53, pictured on the left with his husband, was killed when an Amazon cargo plane crashed into a van him and 6 others were in. The Guiterrez Firm

The attorney also expressed that they will be protecting the family and helping them find answers after their loss during this tragedy.

"The Gutierrez Firm's immediate priority is protecting this family and helping them receive the answers they deserve," said Jorge P. Gutierrez Jr. "We will conduct a thorough and independent investigation while treating Mr. Acosta Fajardo's memory and his family with the dignity and respect they deserve."

Javierkys Reyes Quevedo

Javierkys Reyes Quevedo also obtained the same legal representation as Acosta Fajardo, with the Guiterrez Firm releasing the following statement on behalf of the family that reads:

"Mr. Reyes Quevedo's sudden passing has left his family, friends, and coworkers heartbroken. He was deeply loved, and his family is now confronting an unimaginable loss while searching for answers about how this tragedy occurred. At this difficult time, the family respectfully requests privacy and compassion. They also ask that the investigative process proceed thoroughly and transparently so that the circumstances surrounding this incident can be fully understood and all responsible parties are held accountable."

Javierkys Reyes Quevedo was one of five cleaning crew members killed when an Amazon cargo plane crashed into the passenger van they were travelling in. The Guiterrez Firm

Their attorney said that they are providing their own investigation to find out who's responsible for the tragedy.

Our first responsibility is to the families we represent. We intend to protect their rights, preserve critical evidence, and help them obtain the facts about what happened. Our firm has begun an independent investigation and will pursue every available avenue to determine how this tragedy occurred and who bears responsibility," said Gutierrez Jr.

Julio Pineda

Julio C. Pineda also came to the U.S. from Cuba. Neighbors tell CBS News Miami that the 75-year-old was a kind and friendly presence in their Hialeah high-rise, mourning the loss of a man they say was always ready to share a smile and a treat.

"He was a very nice guy, a very pleasant guy. Sometimes he would bring fruit to my son," one of the neighbors said in Spanish.

"So sweet," said Lidia Rodriguez, another neighbor of Pineda. "Happy all the time. Very nice, very nice person. Everyone is missing him."

The hallways where Pineda lived are now empty. Neighbors say on nights like these, he would typically have his door wide open to chat with those around him, a routine he maintained for decades.

"He brings cookies for the neighbors, food for the neighbors," Rodriguez said. "He's a very nice person."

Rolando Aleman Leon

Neighbors and friends of Rolando Aleman Leon describe him to CBS News Miami as a caring and generous person.

Blanca, who said she was both a friend and landlord to Leon for five years, described the loss as devastating.

"I never had a loss like this in my life. I loved him very much," Blanca said in Spanish.

She said Leon was good in all respects and leaves behind a son. His hat and watch still sit next to his bed.

"I'm devastated by it; I can't stand a loss like this. I'm never going to see him again," Blanca said.

Cleaning planes is a demanding and intense job

Professional Ocean Service Corp. has been cleaning planes at the Miami International Airport for at least 15 years.

"Our employees are far more than the people who work beside us each day; they are family, and they are deeply loved," the company said in a statement after the crash.

The company cleans and disinfects the inside and outside of both private and commercial jets. Its workers can clean and replace carpet and paint cabins too, according to photos from its website.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue officials inspect a damaged vehicle two days after an Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Rebecca Blackwell

Cleaning an airplane is physically demanding work done under intense time pressure, experts say. Crews lug mops, brooms and other supplies up and down aircraft stairs, reach into seat backs and overhead bins, scrub bathrooms and wipe down surfaces.

"They're in a van. They get rushed to the airplane and are standing by on the jetway when the airplane arrives. The minute the passengers are off, their foreman is rushing them to get into that airplane to grab every piece of trash, do a wipe down of the bathrooms and countertops, and get the heck out of there," said Soma Priddle, a retired commercial airline captain and attorney who represents pilots and other aviation workers.

Workers deal with harsh chemicals and large aircraft

Inside a plane, workers can be exposed to harsh cleaners as well as bodily fluids and other contaminants left by passengers. Outside the plane, there is hydraulic fluid, jet fuel, and de-icing fluids, she said.

And they are working around some of the most powerful equipment on an airport ramp. At any given moment, workers can be alongside aircraft weighing hundreds of thousands of pounds, moving across busy tarmacs and working in extreme heat before climbing into airplane bellies that can be even hotter, said Manny Pastreich, president of 32BJ Service Employees International Union, which represents more than 20,000 airport workers along the East Coast.

"It's dynamic and dangerous work," Pastreich said.

Workers often have little experience and are typically paid close to minimum wage with few or no benefits, Pastreich said. High turnover means crews are frequently made up of newer workers, which can add another layer of risk in an already demanding environment.

"It's an incredibly hard job and not as well compensated as it should be," said Pastreich, whose union did not represent the workers killed in Miami.

The tight turnaround times can add to the pressure. Cleaning contracts are competitive, Priddle said, and companies that cannot consistently get planes cleaned and ready on time risk losing their business.

"It's a god-awful job," Priddle said. "They work long hours. They're just pushed and pushed and pushed."