Amazon plane crash victims identified as NTSB continues to investigate cause of deadly incident at MIA

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office released the names of the five people who were killed when an Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday, slammed into vehicles near the airport and burst into flames.

All of those who were killed were in two vehicles that were hit during the crash, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Monday.

Five people were also injured, including the pilot and co-pilot, who have since been treated and released from a Miami hospital, according to officials.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said Tuesday that three people remain in the hospital, including two in critical condition.

Who were the victims of the Amazon cargo plane crash at MIA?

The five people who were killed were identified as:

Rolando Aleman Leon, 55

Yoel Rodriguez Naranjo, 53

Julio C. Pineda, 75

Carlos Acosta Fajardo, 53

Javierkys Reyes Quevedo, 47

The five people who were injured were identified as:

Eugenio Corredor, 79

Ridoel Averhoff Diaz, 32

Roosevelt Sebastian Perdomo Torres, 36

Jaime Felipe Silva Molina, 37

Joseph Caroll, 55

Victims killed, injured in crash were in vehicles, NTSB says

Homendy said Monday that the flight, Amazon Air Flight 7598, was a Boeing 767-33 Alpha operated by 21 Air LLC. It had arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was on its third flight of the day, having gone from Cincinnati to Miami, then Miami to San Juan and back to Miami.

The plane overran runway 30 on landing, struck navigational aids and hit a 2012 white Ford Econoline van owned by the Professional Ocean Service Corporation, a contract cleaning company for the airlines, Homendy said. Seven people were inside the van at the time.

The plane then tore through a perimeter fence and struck a Toyota Corolla Cross LE that was traveling on Northwest 67 Avenue. It continued into the grass and hit another fence line in an area where Tesla robotaxis were stationed. In total, the plane traveled about 1,300 feet past the paved surface, Homendy said.

Homendy said all victims were in those two vehicles. The van was inside the airport, while the Toyota was outside.