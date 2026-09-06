Amazon cargo plane overruns runway at Miami International Airport, hits several vehicles, officials say

Miami International Airport is under a ground stop on Sunday afternoon after officials said an Amazon cargo plane overran the runway and hit multiple vehicles, impacting several patients.

The Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSSC), part of the FAA, issued the ground stop around 2:30 p.m. ET. All departure facilities were impacted, and the advisory indicated that the ground stop could be extended.

The FAA later released a statement confirming that a Boeing 767-300 that departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico, was involved. The agency said it was now investigating. Miami-Dade Aviation confirmed it was a Prime Air plane and that it overran the airport's diagonal runway.

The plane is disabled at the northwest end of the airport, Miami-Dade Aviation said.

"We can confirm that an Amazon Air plane operated by 21 Air experienced an incident while attempting to land at Miami International Airport [Sunday]," Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, said. "This is a fast-moving situation and we're still gathering details. We're working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened. Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved. We're doing everything we can to support those affected."

No arrivals or departures are happening as of 2:56 p.m. Miami-Dade Aviation said all runways and taxiways are closed, and that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) has responded. Questions about injuries were directed to MDFR.

MDFR said the plane hit several vehicles near the 2100 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue. The plane caught fire, and firefighters are now working to douse the flames. Multiple patients were confirmed, and MDFR said more than 60 of its units were responding.The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said it is also responding.

It's not immediately clear how many people were injured. Sean Duffy, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, shared a brief statement on X, advising travelers of possible delays and cancelations.

We’ve issued a full ground stop at Miami International while first responders assess the scene after an Amazon cargo plane overran the runway.



If you’re traveling through the area, please expect significant delays and potential cancellations.



The @FAANews will send inspectors… https://t.co/k6xrXvoLzJ — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 6, 2026

The ground stop impacts domestic flights to and from nearly every part of the United States.

CBS News Miami will update this article as new information is provided.