Wife of man killed in Amazon cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport files lawsuit

Yaraisi Santiso Morejon, whose husband was killed when an Amazon cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amazon, the plane's operators and the two pilots.

Yoel Rodriguez Naranjo, 53, died on Sept. 6, when Amazon Air Flight 7598 landed and then overran Runway 30 at Miami International Airport, striking vehicles on and near airport property.

Naranjo was driving a van that was hit in the crash. In total, five people were killed in the incident and five others were injured.

The lawsuit names Amazon, Inc. and Amazon Air Cargo, 21 Air LLC, and related companies involved in operating the plane, the aircraft's lessors, and pilots Joseph Carroll and Jaime Felipe Silva Molina.

The complaint alleges multiple failures contributed to the crash, including pilot error, inadequate training and the use of a 32-year-old aircraft.

An Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 crashes off the runway and crushes a vehicle west of Miami International Airport in Miami on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Miami Herald

"We allege that this was not a freak accident, but a foreseeable and preventable disaster caused by negligence," Morgan & Morgan attorney Mike Morgan said in a news release. "What we've already uncovered points to a series of failures by the people flying the plane, the companies that put it in the air and the systems that were supposed to prevent this exact kind of tragedy."

Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan said the firm intends to pursue accountability from everyone involved.

"No one should lose their loved one this way and the filing of this lawsuit is just the beginning of our fight to secure justice and accountability for Mr. Naranjo's death," Morgan said in the news release. "Everyone who played a role in this horrific crash will be held accountable."

The case was filed in the Circuit Court of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Damaged vehicles are seen at Miami International Airport after an Amazon cargo plane crashed into them on September 07, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Reports say that five people were killed during the crash. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the runway while landing around 2 p.m. on September 6th, after departing from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

NTSB set to interview pilots of crashed Amazon cargo plane before releasing transcript of cockpit voice recorder

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were expected to interview the pilots of the Amazon cargo plane on Wednesday.

That announcement was made during a Tuesday night news conference before the NTSB released a new video showing investigators inspecting the crashed plane just outside of Miami International Airport.

Both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder were recovered from the crash site, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy had previously disclosed.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks at a news conference at Miami International Airport. Getty Images

"The cockpit voice recorder contained more than two hours of good quality audio," Homendy said Tuesday, adding that the flight data recorder had about 55 hours of data.

Homendy said investigators will wait until after they interview the pilots Wednesday to publicly release the readout of the cockpit voice recorder.