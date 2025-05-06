Watch CBS News
Here's the CBS News Miami 2025 hurricane season guide

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Hurricane Preparedness Week
Hurricane Preparedness Week 01:27

The weather team at CBS News Miami shares expert advice on what you should and shouldn't do in preparation for a potential storm.

Below, you can check out our 2025 CBS News Miami hurricane season guide in both English and Spanish.  

Here's everything from how to protect your home and your family to a shopping checklist of items you need to have ahead of a hurricane: 

CBS News Miami 2025 hurricane season guide

Can't view the full guide? Click here

CBS News Miami 2025 hurricane season guide (Español)

Haz clic aquí si no puedes acceder a la guía. 

