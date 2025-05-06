Here's the CBS News Miami 2025 hurricane season guide

The weather team at CBS News Miami shares expert advice on what you should and shouldn't do in preparation for a potential storm.

Below, you can check out our 2025 CBS News Miami hurricane season guide in both English and Spanish.

Here's everything from how to protect your home and your family to a shopping checklist of items you need to have ahead of a hurricane:

CBS News Miami 2025 hurricane season guide

Can't view the full guide? Click here.

CBS News Miami 2025 hurricane season guide (Español)

Haz clic aquí si no puedes acceder a la guía.