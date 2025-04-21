13-year-old boy identified in accidental drowning near Fort Lauderdale Beach, police confirm

Police have identified the teen who drowned while swimming near Fort Lauderdale Beach over the weekend.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said 13-year-old Jerry Hyppolite, of Palm Beach County, was swimming in the ocean with friends near the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on April 18, when he went missing in rough waters.

Lifeguards rescued Hyppolite's friends but were unable to locate him by late afternoon.

Just after 4:40 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, along with FLPD's Dive Team, were called to the scene to search for Hyppolite. Police said his body was found later that evening.

On Friday, police officially ruled out any foul play, confirming that Hyppolite's death was an accident.

Dangerous rip currents prompt rescues over Easter weekend

Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue issued a warning about dangerous water conditions after over a dozen people were rescued, and Hyppolite drowned while swimming.

Ocean Rescue told CBS News Miami that the teen's drowning and rescues happened in areas with lifeguards by the main strip of beach between Lifeguard Towers 5 and 6, which are located near Las Olas Boulevard and State Road A1A.

Meanwhile, at Miami Beach, lifeguards responded to several near-drownings, too.

CBS News Miami's NEXT weather meteorologist said the windy conditions will last through Monday and Tuesday of this week, prompting more calls for water safety.

Officials warn swimmers to pay attention to lifeguards, flag warnings

The United States Life Saving Association said the color of the flags seen at the lifeguard stands can change at any time of the day.

"People need to be prepared for that," said Tom Gill, the vice president of the U.S. Life Saving Association.

"Just because they may have been out in the water earlier in the day. And it was really nice and calm, and you go back and look at it," Gill said. "It's bigger than I thought… the wind has picked up. There's all types of changes that can happen throughout the day."