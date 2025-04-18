Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen found dead after apparent drowning off Fort Lauderdale Beach, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Teen found dead after apparent drowning off Fort Lauderdale Beach, police say
Teen found dead after apparent drowning off Fort Lauderdale Beach, police say 00:19

A teenager who went missing while swimming off Fort Lauderdale Beach was found dead Friday evening in what police said appeared to be an accidental drowning.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said its dive team recovered the teen's body just after 8 p.m., nearly three and a half hours after authorities were first called to the area near the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

The teen's identity has not been released.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue initially responded to the call shortly after 4:30 p.m. and began searching the water.

The police department later joined the effort and confirmed around 7 p.m. that its dive team had taken over the underwater search.

While the drowning appears to be accidental, police said a death investigation will be conducted, as is standard procedure.

No further information was immediately available.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.