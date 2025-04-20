Fort Lauderdale lifeguards warn about ocean currents after teen drowning, 10 people rescued over Easter weekend

Fort Lauderdale lifeguards are warning swimmers about dangerous currents over the Easter holiday weekend.

Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue said those currents are why they rescued 10 people over the last two days, and why a teen tragically drowned.

Ocean Rescue told CBS News Miami that all the rescues and the drowning happened in areas with lifeguards by the main strip of the beach between Lifeguard Towers 5 and 6, right near Las Olas Boulevard and State Road A1A.

CBS News Miami went out to the beach on Sunday and found out how bad the conditions are, whether you look at the water, ask a lifeguard or look at the warning flags. Sunday's flags meant the conditions are "hazardous" and there could be dangerous marine wildlife.

Friday's drowning

On Friday evening, Ocean Rescue said they found a teenager dead in what they believed was an accidental drowning.

Officials said the teen was swimming with friends in rough waters when they ran into trouble. Lifeguards rescued the friends, but the teen wasn't immediately found.

Fort Lauderdale Police said its dive team recovered the teen's body just after 8 p.m., nearly three and a half hours after authorities were first called to the area near the 800 Seabreeze Blvd. The drowning is under investigation.

10 people rescued over 2 days

In total, lifeguards have had to save 10 people from the beach's rough waves all weekend. They're urging people to be cautious if they go in.

The United States Life Saving Association said the color of the flags seen at the lifeguard stands can change throughout the day. So, it's good to always be looking at them.

"People need to be prepared for that," said Tom Gill with the U.S. Life Saving Association. "Just because they may have been out in the water earlier in the day. And it was really nice and calm, and you go back and look at it. It's bigger than I thought -- the wind has picked up. There's all types of changes that can happen throughout the day."

Rough waters to continue through Monday

Ocean rescue is expecting the rough conditions to carry over to Monday. Coming up at 11 p.m., CBS News Miami will hear from some swimmers about how the water was and how they may want to adjust to these rough conditions.