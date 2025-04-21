Breezy conditions prompt dangerous rip current warning as temps warm into 70s, 80s in South Florida

It will be a mild Monday morning with lows in the mid-70s. The afternoon will be warm and breezy, with highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

It will be downright windy at times, with an east breeze 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts as high as 25 to 30 miles per hour. High pressure will keep the area mainly dry and quiet.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches until 8 p.m. Monday. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. And a small craft advisory is in effect through 8 a.m. Monday for the Atlantic waters due to hazardous marine conditions.

A small craft advisory remains in effect today for the Keys waters.

The wind will begin to lighten up a bit on Tuesday, but with an east breeze. It will stay warm and mainly dry through mid- to late week, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

This weekend, some moisture creeps back in, and there is a slight chance of isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday.