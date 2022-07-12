Watch Live: Jan. 6 committee hearing focusing on mobilization of the Capitol mob

Watch Live: Jan. 6 committee hearing focusing on mobilization of the Capitol mobget the free app
Washington — The House Jan. 6 committee is holding its seventh public hearing, this time focused on the mobilization of the mob at the U.S. Capitol and the links between extremists and former President Donald Trump.
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said in his opening statement that Trump "summoned a mob to Washington, D.C." on Jan. 6 in a "last-ditch effort" to overturn the election results.
Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is leading Tuesday's hearing, said that Trump sent a tweet at 1:42 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2020, after a meeting with Rudy Giuliani and others. "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th," Trump tweeted. "Be there, will be wild!"
Raskin said this tweet "electrified" Trump's extremist supporters to come to the Capitol on Jan. 6. "Many members of this crowd could be led to storm the Capitol, confront the vice president and Congress and overturn the election results," Raskin said.
While aides said the committee would not disclose who would be appearing in person due to concerns about security and potential harassment, two sources familiar with the panel's plans told CBS News that one of the witnesses is Jason Van Tatenhove, the former national media director for the Oath Keepers. One source confirmed the second witness is Stephen Ayres, an Ohio man who was among the mob of Trump's supporters who converged on the Capitol building near the U.S. Senate. He pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct last month.
Both Van Tatenhove and Ayres have arrived at the hearing room.
Committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney said in her opening statement that there will also be excerpts from Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who testified before the committee last week.
The House Jan. 6 committee has held seven public hearings in June and July to showcase the evidence they have gathered during the 11-month investigation. The committee has heard hundreds of hours of testimony, including from some of the core members of Trump's inner circle.
In addition to the information on pressure campaigns, the committee has also unveiled new details on the scheme allegedly proposed by Trump allies to put forward phony electors from several battleground states that President Biden won.
On June 28, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified publicly in a hastily added hearing. Her blockbuster testimony included that Trump was told the crowd at the Ellipse on Jan. 6 had guns and other weapons, and that the former president wanted to join them on the way to the Capitol. She also said she was told that Trump lunged towards a Secret Service agent in a presidential vehicle.
Hutchinson also testified that Meadows told her in the days leading up to Jan. 6 that, "There's a lot going on Cass, but I don't know, things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6."
This weekend, attorneys for Trump ally Steve Bannon, who has been charged by the Justice Department for refusing to comply with a subpoena to testify, sent a letter to the committee saying he is willing to testify publicly.
Bannon has cited executive privilege in his refusal to testify, but Trump sent a letter to Bannon's lawyers waiving executive privilege. Mr. Biden has rejected Trump's claims of executive privilege, and the Supreme Court in January declined a request from the former president to shield a trove of his White House records, over which he initially asserted executive privilege.
The Justice Department on Monday questioned Bannon's newfound willingness to testify, noting his about-face comes at the "eleventh hour," as his contempt trial is set to begin July 18, and "is not a genuine effort to meet his obligations but a last-ditch attempt to avoid accountability."
"All the red flags went up" as extremist groups communicated and strategized, D.C. intel chief says
Raskin continued the hearing by outlining communications between extremist groups ahead of Jan. 6.
"President Trump's tweet drew tens of thousands of Americans to Washington to form the angry crowd that would transformed January the 6th into a violent mob," Raskin said.
Raskin played recorded testimony from Donnell Harvin, the then-chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for D.C., who expressed how he saw Trump's tweet unite violent groups on the far-right. Harvin testified that "these non-aligned groups were aligning."
"All the red flags went up at that point, when you have armed militia collaborating with white supremacy groups, collaborating with conspiracy theory groups online, all with a common goal" across multiple platforms," Harvin testfied.
That's a "very, very bad sign," Harvin said.
Members of extremist groups were discussing things like what they were planning on bringing and wearing.
"That's like preoperational intelligence right? And that is something that is clearly alarming," Harvin testified.
Raskin said the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers "immediately" responded to Trump's call.
"Trump's December 19 tweet motivated these two extremist groups, which have historically not worked together, to coordinate their activities," Raskin said.
Just hours after that tweet, Kelly Meggs, the head of the Florida Oath Keepers declared an alliance between the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys and the Florida Three Percenters, another militia group. Phone records obtained by the Select Committee show Meggs and the Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, and soon after that, they got to work, Raskin said.
Messages between members show "strategic and tactical planning" for Jan. 6, including maps pinpointing the location of the police, Raskin said.
One such ally those two groups worked with was former national security adviser Mike Flynn, Raskin said, adding that Flynn had connections to the Oath Keepers. Flynn was present at the aforementioned Dec. 18, 2020 White House meeting.
Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone also had ties to those groups, Raskin noted. Trump issued clemency for both Stone and Flynn between the election and Jan. 6, Raskin said.
Friends of Stone had a "significant presence" at events in Washington, Raskin said.
Encrypted chats show Meggs, now indicted, spoke directly with Stone about security on Jan. 6. Stone was guarded by two Oath Keepers who have since been indicted for seditious conspiracy, Raskin noted.
The Proud Boys were also part of the friends of Stone network, Raskin said, claiming Stone has taken the "fraternity creed" required for the first level of the group.
Ex-Twitter employee says company "relished" being Trump's favorite platform
A former employee at Twitter who testified before the committee remotely explained the effect of Trump's comment during the September 2020 presidential debate about the far-right group the Proud Boys, in which he said they should "stand back and stand by."
The employee, who was unidentified and whose voice was distorted, said the company considered adopting a more stringent content moderation policy after the debate, but ultimately decided not to.
The former president, the Twitter worker said, "was speaking directly to extremist organizations and giving them directives. We had not seen that sort of direct communication before and that concerned me."
"I believe that Twitter relished in the knowledge that they were also the favorite and most used service of the former president and enjoyed having that sort of power within the social media ecosystem," the ex-Twitter employee said, adding that if Trump were "any other user on Twitter, he would have been permanently suspended a very long time ago."
Discussing the Dec. 19 tweet, the anonymous former employee said it seemed as though a mob were being organized and "gathering together their weaponry" to prepare to fight.
"After this tweet on Dec. 19 again, it became clear, not only were these individuals ready and willing, but the leader of their cause was asking them to join him in his cause and in fighting for his cause in D.C. on Jan. 6 as well," the employee said.
Raskin also showed social posts indicating the former president's supporters were "ready to answer Trump's call."
"Is the 6th D-Day? Is that why Trump wants everyone there?" one post read.
"Trump just told us all to come armed. F**king A, this is happening," said another.
"It 'will be wild' means needs volunteers for the firing squad," a third read.
Highlighting the importance of the Dec. 19 tweet, Jim Watkins, owner of 8chan, an online messaging board, told the panel he decided to go to D.C. on Jan. 6 when Trump announced he would be having a rally.
Raskin said on the website "TheDonald.win" after the Dec. 19 tweet, one user wrote "bring handcuffs and wait near the tunnels."
Another said "body armor, knuckles, shields, bats, pepper spray, whatever it takes."
"JOIN YOUR LOCAL PROUD BOYS CHAPTER AS WELL," wrote another.
Trump supporters mobilized after Dec. 19 tweet calling for "wild" protest
Shortly after Trump's fiery Oval Office meeting, he called on his supporters to attend a big protest in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.
The committee played several clips of far-right figures promoting the "wild" protest, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who said on Dec. 19, 2020: "He is now calling on we, the people, to take action and show our numbers."
Salty Cracker, who the committee described as a pro-Trump YouTuber, said in another clip that there would be a "red wedding" happening on Jan. 6, referencing a mass slaughter. Another clip of a pro-Trump YouTuber referenced the storming of the Capitol.
The committee also said that Cindy Chafian, who was organizing a Women for America First rally for a couple days after the inauguration, sought to change the permit date for the event to Jan. 6 hours after Trump's tweet.
"This rescheduling created the rally where Trump would eventually speak," Raskin said.
"Stop the Steal" leader Ali Alexander registered the website wildprotest.com, which included details about the event, Raskin said.
Cassidy Hutchinson described Dec. 18 meeting as "UNHINGED"
In one text obtained by the committee sent by Cassidy Hutchinson, a close aide to Meadows, to Tony Ornato, the former deputy chief of staff for operations, Hutchinson wrote "the west wing is UNHINGED."
She also took a photo of Meadows after the meeting ended after midnight Dec. 19, which she said showed the chief of staff escorting Giuliani off the White House grounds to "make sure he didn't wander back into the mansion."
Raskin said there are accounts indicating that Trump granted Powell a security clearance and appointed her to an "ill-defined" special counsel position.
Powell told the committee that the president asked Cipollone whether he had the authority to name her as special counsel and grant her a security clearance, to which Cipollone said Trump could do.
"And then the president said, 'OK, I'm naming her that and I'm giving her a security clearance,'" Powell said, recalling that Cipollone and Herschmann replied, "You can name her whatever you want to name her, and no one's going to pay any attention to it.'"
Raskin, though, said there is "ambiguity" about Trump's actions during the Dec. 18 meeting.
"In my view, she hadn't been appointed to anything and ultimately wasn't appointed to anything because there had to be other steps taken," Cipollone told the committee of Powell, according to a clip from his interview. "So that was my view when I left the meeting."
Asked by Raskin whether Powell was still seeking an appointment or claiming she had been tapped after Dec. 18, Cipollone said it was "probably both."
"I think she may have been of the view that she had been appointed and was seeking to, you know, get that done, and that she should be appointed," Cipollone said.
Witnesses describe explosive Dec. 18 meeting at the White House
The committee interviewed six of the participants in an impromptu meeting of Trump's outside advisers, White House officials and the president in the Oval Office on Dec. 18, 2020. The committee on Tuesday played clips from those interviews, including from Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, who said the group met privately with Trump before White House staffers learned they were there.
"I bet Pat Cipollone set a new land speed record" to get to the Oval Office, Powell testified.
Cipollone in his recorded testimony said he was "not happy to see the people in the Oval," which included people as random as the former CEO of Overstock.com.
Former White House aide Derek Lyons, asked in a recorded interview if the meeting was tense, responded: "Oh, yeah, it was not a casual meeting … I mean, at times, there were people shouting at each other, throwing insults at each other."
Powell said Cipollone and former White House attorney Eric Herschmann and others in the room "showed nothing but contempt and disdain of the president."
Cipollone testified that he didn't receive clear or detailed responses when he asked for evidence that the election was stolen. Cipollone said Powell and others displayed a "general disregard" for backing up what they were saying.
Powell said she would have "had all of them fired that night and had them escorted out of the building" if she were president, referring to Cipollone and the White House aides.
Herschmann said he challenged Powell's contention that "the judges are corrupt."
"And I was like, every one? Every single case that you've done in the country, you guys lost. Every one of them is corrupt? Even the ones we appointed?" he testified.
In his testimony, Giuliani characterized his comments as telling the White House aides, "'you guys are not tough enough.' Or maybe, I'd put it another way, you're a bunch of p---ies. Excuse the expression. But I'm also sure those words were used."
Trump campaign adviser: "Understatement" to say voter fraud evidence was "thin"
Raskin stressed that members of Trump's outside legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani, knew there was scant evidence to support claims the election was rife with fraud and stolen from the former president.
In an email from Bernard Kerik, Giuliani's lead investigator, to Meadows on Dec. 28 that was obtained by the committee, Kerik wrote, "We can do all the investigations we want later, but if the president plans on winning, it's the legislators that have to be moved, and this will do just that."
Kerik's lawyer then told the select committee in a November letter that "it was impossible for Mr. Kerik and his team to determine conclusively whether there was widespread fraud or whether that widespread fraud would have altered the outcome of the election."
"In other words, even Rudy Giuiani's own legal team knew before Jan. 6 that they hadn't collected enough actual evidence to support any of their stolen election claims," Raskin said.
Other Trump campaign officials also knew there was little evidence to support the baseless claims of voter fraud, according to the committee.
Jason Miller, a senior adviser with the Trump campaign, told the committee in a taped deposition he was presented with "very, very general documents" about allegations of fraud.
"But it was, to say that it was thin is probably an understatement," he told investigators, according to a clip played by Raskin.
Justin Clark, Trump's deputy campaign manager, also told the panel it was "fair" to say he never came to learn or understand that Giuliani produced evidence of election fraud.
"Even an agreed upon lack of evidence could not stop President Trump, Mark Meadows and their allies from trying to overturn the results of a free and fair election," Raskin said.
Cipollone on plan to name Sidney Powell special counsel: "I was vehemently opposed"
On Dec. 16, 2020, two days after the Electoral College met, Trump's outside advisers drafted an executive order proposing the secretary of defense immediately seize voting machines and analyze them. Under the proposed order, Trump would also appoint a special counsel with the power to seize machines and charge people with crimes. The plan was to appoint Sidney Powell as special counsel.
Powell was one of the key figures pushing conspiracy theories that the election had been stolen.
"I don't think Sidney Powell would say that I thought it was a good idea to appoint her special counsel," Cipollone, Trump's White House counsel, told committee investigators. "I was vehemently opposed. I didn't think she should have been appointed to anything."
Ivanka Trump and others knew Trump's time in office was coming to a close
During her deposition, Ivanka Trump was asked about Dec. 14, when electors met and cast votes consistent with the popular votes in each state. She was asked if that day was important to her and influenced her realization that there would be an end of the Trump administration.
"I think so, I think it was my sentiment, probably prior as well," Ivanka Trump responded in her taped testimony.
Former White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere, in previously recorded video testimony, also said he told Trump once the Electoral College had met, that his legal options were exhausted.
"I told him that my personal viewpoint was that the Electoral College had met, which is the system that our country is set under to elect a president and vice president, and I believed at that point that the means for him to pursue litigation was probably closed," Deere said.
"He disagreed," Deere added.
Former Attorney General William Barr, in previously recorded video testimony, remembered asking Trump aide Dan Scavino at one point after the election how long Trump would carry on with claims of a stolen election. Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows caught up to Barr and said, "'Look, I think that he's becoming more realistic and knows that there's a limit on how far he can take this,'" Barr recalled him saying. Trump son-in-law and aide Jared Kushner chimed in, "Yeah, we're working on this, we're working on it," Barr recalled Kushner saying.
Raskin says all efforts to overturn the election "would converge and explode on January the 6th"
Rep. Jamie Raskin made the case that Donald Trump "was still trying to find a way to hang onto" the presidency after the election.
On Dec. 18, 2020, Trump's outside advisers paid him a visit that would "quickly become the stuff of legend," a meeting that would later be called "unhinged," Raskin said.
Trump's lawyers and allies had theories about mass election fraud, "but no evidence to support it." So they brought a draft executive order that would direct the seizure of voting machines in states, Raskin said. The meeting apparently ended rejecting that idea.
So Trump decided to call for a large crowd. "Never before in American history had a president called for a crowd to come contest the counting of electoral votes by Congress," Raskin said.
"As we'll see, Donald Trump's 1:42 am tweet electrified and galvanized his supporters, especially the dangerous extremists in the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys and other racist and white nationalist groups spoiling for a fight against the government," Raskin said.
There were three rings working to fight the election results, Raskin said. Within the inner ring, Trump continued to work to overturn the election through Pence. In the middle ring, members of domestic violence extremist groups strategized to storm, invade and occupy the Capitol. Finally, in the outer ring, there assembled a large and angry crowd, which Trump considered both the touch stone and measure of his political power, Raskin said.
"With the proper incitement by political leaders and the proper instigation from the extremists, many members of this crowd could be led to storm the Capitol, confront the vice president and Congress, and try to overturn the 2020 election results. All of these efforts would converge and explode on January the 6th," Raskin said.
Murphy: Trump's Dec. 19 tweet was meant to help keep him in power
Rep. Stephanie Murphy said the committee will lay out how Trump's Dec. 19 tweet was intended to help keep him in power despite his election loss.
"It's clear the president intended the assembled crowd on January 6 to serve his goal. And as you've already seen, as you'll see again today, some of those who are coming had specific plans. The President's goal was to stay in power for a second term despite losing the election. The assembled round was one of the tools to achieve that goal," Murphy said in her opening statement.
"You'll hear about meetings in which the president entertained extreme measures designed to help him stay in power, like the seizure of voting machines. We will show some of the coordination that occurred between the White House and members of Congress as it relates to January 6, and some of these members of Congress would later seek pardons," she continued.
Cheney says Pat Cipollone's testimony "met our expectations"
Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee's Republican vice chair, said in opening remarks that taped testimony from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who appeared before investigators Friday, "met our expectations."
During Tuesday's hearing, Cheney said the committee will play segments of Cipollone's testimony and show how Trump "summoned a mob" to Washington and used his baseless claims about the election to incite his supporters to breach the Capitol while Congress was counting state electoral votes.
The Wyoming Republican said that over the course of its public hearings, there has been a change in how witnesses and lawyers close to Trump have approached the committee.
"There appears to be a general recognition that the committee has established key facts, including that everyone close to President Trump — his Justice Department officials, his White House advisers, his White House counsel, his campaign — all told him the 2020 election was not stolen," she said. "This appears to have changed the strategy for defending Donald Trump."
Cheney said the argument from people in the former president's orbit has now shifted to claim Trump was "manipulated" by advisers from outside his administration, "persuaded" to ignore his close aides and was "incapable of telling right from wrong."
"This new strategy is to try to blame only John Eastman or Sidney Powell or Congressman Scott Perry or others and not President Trump," she said. "In this version, the president was 'poorly served' by these outside advisers. The strategy is to blame people his advisers called 'the crazies' for what Donald Trump did. This of course is nonsense."
Trump, Cheney continued, "is a 76-year-old man. He is not an impressionable child."
The congresswoman said Trump had access to troves of information showing the election was not stolen and was repeatedly told as much. She encouraged viewers to focus on two points: that Trump's legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani, knew they lacked evidence of widespread voter fraud but continued with their plan to overturn the election results on Jan. 6; and how millions of Americans were persuaded to believe what Trump's own administration advisers did not.
Thompson says people have the right to protest election results "but you can't turn violent"
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson opened the hearing by reiterating a phrase that distills his philosophy on elections: "We settle our differences at the ballot box."
"Sometimes, my choice prevails. Sometimes, yours does. But it's that simple," Thompson said.
Whatever happens in any given November, violence isn't the answer, Thompson said.
"You can protest," Thompson said. "You can organize. You can get ready for the next election to try to make sure your side has a better chance the next time. … But you can't turn violent."
But that wasn't the case for many Trump supporters, egged on by Trump, Thompson said. Tuesday's hearing will tell the stories of those who turned violent.
Jason van Tatenhove and Stephen Ayres arrive
Jason van Tatenhove, who sources told CBS News will be one of the witnesses on Tuesday, arrived at the committee room through one of the back doors, staff said.
Stephen Ayres, who a source said will also be a witness on Tuesday, has also entered via the basement.
House select committee investigating Jan. 6 holds seventh public hearing
The House select committee examining the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol will meet on Tuesday for its seventh public hearing. The meeting will focus on the role of violent extremists at the Capitol riot and whether they had any connections to the Trump White House. Congressional Correspondent Nikole Killion has a preview of the high stakes hearing.
Hearing will highlight Trump's Dec. 19 tweet
Committee aides said Monday night that Tuesday's hearing will focus on how Trump viewed the Electoral College count on Dec. 14, and how he viewed the certification on Jan. 6.
The hearing will specifically highlight a tweet sent by Trump on Dec. 19, where he encouraged his supporters to go to the Capitol, committee aides said. He sent the tweet after a Dec. 18 meeting with Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn and others where they talked about seized voting machines, committee aides said.
"That was a pivotal moment that spurred a chain of events," a committee aide said, including planning within the Proud Boys. "They immediately started answering his call by zeroing in on that date that the President mentioned in that tweet, which was Jan. 6, as the final opportunity to come and support President Trump."
Committee aides said they will provide details on what motivated people to come to D.C. on Jan. 6.
The committee will highlight links between Trump associates and those violent extremists, specifically Roger Stone and Flynn. Committee aides also said they will look at White House staff and close advisers who, they say, had information indicating there would be violence on Jan. 6 and, as a result, would not authorize Trump's requested trip to the Capitol, but that he wanted it to happen and encouraged the crowds to go there.
And finally, committee aides said the hearing will look at the specific involvement of some members of Congress in the days leading up to Jan. 6, and, in particular, their pressure campaign on Vice President Mike Pence, though they would not specify which members they will discuss.
Committee aides declined to discuss the offers by Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to testify, except to say that they outlined what they wanted from Bannon in his original subpoena from September and they are still interested in getting those materials.
Raskin says hearing will deal with "fundamental importance" of Dec. 18 White House meeting
On "Face the Naiton" on Sunday, Raskin would not disclose who will appear before the committee for Tuesday's hearing, but said viewers will learn the "fundamental importance" of a meeting at the White House on Dec. 18, 2020, that included a number of outside advisers — among them Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and former national security adviser Michael Flynn — who pushed the baseless theories the election was rigged. That meeting, he said, has been described as "the craziest" of Trump's presidency.
"The group of lawyers, of outside lawyers, who've been denominated 'Team Crazy' by people in and around the White House, came in to try to urge several new courses of action, including the seizure of voting machines around the country," he said.
Pat Cipollone testifies before committee for over 8 hours
Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testified before the committee for more than eight hours. Raskin said Cipollone gave "valuable" information to the committee.
"We are going to get to use a lot of Mr. Cipollone's testimony to corroborate other things we have learned along the way," Raskin said. "He was the White House counsel at the time. He was aware of every major move I think Donald Trump was making to try to overthrow the 2020 election and essentially seize the presidency."
Cassidy Hutchinson testifies in last-minute hearing
The committee had called a last-minute hearing last week to hear bombshell testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Hutchinson testified that Trump was told the crowd at the Ellipse had guns and other weapons, and that the former president wanted to join them on the way to the Capitol — even lunging at Secret Service to get the steering wheel, she said she heard.
Hutchinson testified that Meadows told her in the days leading up to Jan. 6 that, "There's a lot going on Cass, but I don't know, things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6."
Hutchinson also testified about how angry Trump was after then-Attorney General Bill Barr told the Associated Press in an interview after the 2020 election that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change its outcome.
Entering the dining room at the White House, Hutchinson observed a valet changing the tablecloth. The valet motioned toward the fireplace mantle and television, she said.
"I first noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall and there was a shattered porcelain plate on the floor," she told the committee. "The valet had articulated that the president was extremely angry at the attorney general's AP interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall."
Hutchinson then grabbed a towel to assist and recalled the valet told her about Trump, "he's really ticked off about this. I would stay clear of him for right now."
Hutchinson's testimony came in the middle of a two-week recess, and was unexpectedly called just days after the committee said there would not be any more hearings until July. Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said that Tuesday's hearing was called because the information Hutchinson had was "quite urgent."
Read more here.
House Jan. 6 committee zeroes in on former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark
In the June 23 public hearing, the committee focused on the efforts of Trump and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to pressure the department to help overturn the 2020 election results.
Trump wanted to fire acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen — who had just taken over in December 2020, after Attorney General Bill Barr's resignation became official — and to replace him with Clark, an environmental lawyer who had never prosecuted a criminal case. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who led the questioning, said Clark's only qualification was that "he would do whatever the president wanted him to do."
Installing Clark and the pressure campaign on the Justice Department amounted to "essentially a political coup," committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said.
In video testimony, former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann said of Clark that "best I can tell, the only thing you know about environmental and elections challenges is they both start with 'E.'"
Read more here.
House Jan. 6 committee focuses on "fake electors" and threats to public servants amid Trump pressure campaign
At the June 21 public hearing, the committee detailed the threats made to state lawmakers and election officials and workers in Arizona and Georgia, as Trump and his allies tried to get them to overturn the election results in their states.
The committee sought to bring to light the severity of the threat to democracy in the days and weeks after the election, given the enormous and persistent pressure by the president and by Rudy Giuliani on officials and ordinary Americans to promote the "big lie" that Trump had won the election. The ability of these Americans to withstand that pressure came at a great personal cost.
"Our democracy held because courageous people like you heard today put their oath to the constitution above their loyalty to one man," Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff said. "The system held but barely and the question remains, will it hold again?"
The hearing laid out the plan hatched by Trump and his allies in Arizona to replace the bona fide Biden electors with phony ones. The fake electors gathered in Arizona, which Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers referred to as a "tragic parody." Bowers refused to have any involvement in the fake electors plan being pushed by Giuliani.
Read more here.
Pence aides detail Trump effort to overturn election results at Jan. 6 committee hearing
The committee turned its attention to Trump's campaign to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject electoral votes at the June 16 hearing, including testimony from close Pence aides who said the president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election were nonsensical and "un-American."
"Mike Pence said no. He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal, he knew it was wrong," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said to open the third day of hearings examining the Capitol attack. "We are fortunate for Mr. Pence's courage on January 6. Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe."
Two Pence advisers appeared in person at Thursday's hearing: Greg Jacob, Pence's former counsel, and J. Michael Luttig, a highly respected conservative jurist and retired federal judge who advised Pence in the aftermath of the 2020 election. The committee also showed taped footage of interviews with Pence chief of staff Marc Short and other aides.
The testimony made clear that Pence and his closest aides repeatedly told Trump and his allies that a theory pushed by conservative lawyer John Eastman, who argued the vice president should single-handedly reject or replace slates of electors, had no basis in the Constitution or federal law.
Read more here.
House Jan. 6 committee zeroes in on Trump's false election claims in public hearing
The House Jan. 6 committee focused its second public hearing on those closest to Trump who said they told him it was too premature to declare victory on election night in 2020 — and how Trump used his premature declaration of victory to push baseless claims that the election was stolen.
The committee showed video testimony from top officials in the Trump administration who said former Vice President Mike Pence and White House were aware there was no evidence to support Trump's claims of voter fraud.
Former Attorney General William Barr said in recorded video testimony that he knew early claims that Trump had won the election were "bogus" and "silly."
"The department, in fact, when we received specific and credible allegations of fraud, made an effort to look into these to satisfy ourselves that they were without merit," Barr said in recorded testimony that was shown.
Read more here.
On Day 1 of hearings, Capitol Police officer described "carnage" and "chaos" of assault
One of two witnesses to testify in-person during the prime-time hearing on June 9, the committee's first of the month, was Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, who suffered a traumatic brain injury on Jan. 6. Edwards described Capitol Hill as a "war scene" on the day of the attack.
"It was something like I had seen out of the movies," Edwards said. "I could not believe my eyes. There were officers on the ground. They were bleeding. They were throwing up. I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in people's blood. I was catching people as they fell. It was carnage. It was chaos."
Watch her testimony in the video below.