Pardons, pressure and probes: Inside day 5 of the Jan. 6 committee's public hearings Day 5 of the Jan. 6 committee's public hearings focused on former President Trump's attempt to pressure the Justice Department into helping him overturn the 2020 election. There were many other revelations, including former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark's specific role, and numerous Republican congressmen requesting pardons. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and Wall Street Journal reporter Siobhan Hughes join "Red and Blue" to break it all down.