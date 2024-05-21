Will AirPods be on sale for Prime Day? Here's what we know

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day is coming, and with it some of the year's biggest deals on tech and more. If you're looking to save some serious cash on big-ticket items, Prime Day is the best time to do it. The Amazon sale for Amazon Prime subscribers is full of price cuts on tech gadgets like the excellent Apple AirPods, which have historically seen discounts every Prime Day since the event's inception. Prime Day is one of the best benefits you can take advantage of as a Prime member (in addition to Amazon's Big Spring Sale), since you can save hundreds when it rolls around.

Apple AirPods are some of the most well-loved earbuds you can get. They're perfect for iOS users, thanks to their seamless pairing ability, but they work for all kinds of listeners with their excellent sound, adjustable earbud tips and iconic design. It helps that they deliver excellent sound and equally fantastic noise cancellation. If you can get a pair at a discount, you should definitely do so.

Will AirPods be on sale for Prime Day this year? Are there other deals for the popular buds that you can shop right now while waiting for Prime Day? We've answered these questions and more below. Here's how Prime Day 2024 might look in terms of affordable AirPods sales.

Will AirPods be on sale for Prime Day 2024?

If this year's Prime Day is anything like the previous events, you can expect to see various models of Apple AirPods on sale. Most AirPods are typically discounted during the event in addition to other Apple products. Amazon Prime Day AirPods are one of the most ubiquitous sale items, as they're so high in demand. You'll want to keep checking back to make sure you're getting the best price, but there's no way you won't see at least one AirPods model on sale for Prime Day 2024.

Were AirPods on sale for Prime Day 2023?

Yes! There were several models of AirPods on sale during Prime Day 2023. Last Prime Day, the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), AirPods (3rd Gen), and even AirPods Max saw different discounts over the course of the sales event. The sales went beyond Amazon as well, with competing retailers offering their own sale prices on the headphones in a bid to keep up with Amazon's slashed prices. There were a variety of models to choose from, including refurbished options with even lower prices to choose from. AirPods have long been a traditional Prime Day sales item, so if you're looking forward to another sale, keep your eyes peeled during Prime Day 2024.

Best AirPods deals before Prime Day

Can't wait for Prime Day to roll around? There are several deals on AirPods that you can shop right now. Take advantage of these sales before Prime Day 2024 rolls around and save money while beating the inevitable rush.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (Refurbished): $162 ($88 off)



Apple

With up to 30 hours of playtime -- when you include the juice from their sleek charging case -- this edition of Apple's wireless earbuds offer outstanding battery life compared to the previous model. In fact, they're an improvement in just about every way.

An improved wireless chipset and enhanced noise cancellation gives you an immersive listening experience, and their attractive shape makes them even more appealing.

This iteration of the AirPods now includes a USB Type-C charging case that also supports wireless charging. Another great feature: the touch controls integrated into the stems.

These AirPods are back up to their usual price at most retailers right now, likely gearing up for Prime Day sales. You can get a pair of Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), however, for just $162 right now at Best Buy, and save $88 on their regular price.

Keep in mind that if you see a pair of Prime Day AirPods, it'll likely be this model with a newly slashed price.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $80 ($49 off)

Apple

These aren't the most recent pair of AirPods to purchase, but the second-generation Apple AirPods are still a popular pick for wireless earbuds. Also, keep in mind that these are not the Pro model. That doesn't matter too much when they're up for grabs at an affordable price, though.

For Apple product owners, these are the most seamless earbuds available. They connect effortlessly whenever needed. Though they're compatible with any Bluetooth audio device, they work best when you pair them with an Apple product like an iPhone, iPad, and others in the Mac ecosystem.

With a wireless charging case providing over 24 hours of playtime, one-touch setup for Apple gadgets and a low-latency wireless connection, it's easy to understand why these are still very much worth grabbing.

Right now, you can get them for just $80 at a few retailers, which means you save $49 off their usual price ahead of Prime Day.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation): $159 ($10 off)

Apple

If you want a new pair of AirPods but don't need all the premium features, take a look at the third generation of the standard AirPods, the most recent option of the AirPods line.

These AirPods come loaded with capabilities like spatial audio, dynamic head tracking and extended battery life. You can get approximately 30 hours of battery with the included MagSafe charging case, too.

But how do they sound? They aren't as sophisticated as the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, but they come with that signature excellent AirPods quality, especially when it comes to noise cancelling.

These AirPods still get regular Apple updates too, so you'll still receive most of the new features that the more advanced models get.

Right now, these buds are still up around their regular price, but Amazon has them available for $10 off, so you can get them for $159 if you don't want to see what Prime Day will offer.

Apple AirPods Max: $450 ($99 off)

Apple via Amazon

If you want to treat yourself to a luxurious pair of top-notch headphones and already use Apple devices, look no further than the AirPods Max. These headphones are as visually appealing as they sound.

With plush cushioned ear cups, powerful audio, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and truly impressive active noise cancellation, the AirPods Max make a bold statement. Everyone will recognize what you're wearing, and they'll probably be envious, because these really pump out the sound.

Transparency mode lets you tune into your surroundings when needed. And with 15 hours of playtime, these headphones keep the music flowing all day. You can also choose between several colors to make sure you get the pair that best fits your personality.

Scoop up these headphones for just $450 right now at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.