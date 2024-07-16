11 best Prime Day headphone deals on Amazon for 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and with it, awesome deals on popular headphones and earbuds from well-known brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, Bose and Soundcore. If you're shopping for new Bluetooth headphones with the best noise-canceling technology, or want to upgrade your earbuds with a model that offers spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, you'll find the perfect options on sale right now. Check out these Prime Day 2024 headphone deals.

Need more advice about the best headphones or earbuds? We've got you covered with plenty of great advice in our roundups of the best headphones under $100 in 2024, the six best noise-canceling headphones of 2024, the five best headphones with spatial audio, the best bone conduction headphones in 2024, the six best wireless earbuds with spatial audio in 2024 and the six best wireless earbuds of 2024.

Best Amazon Prime Day headphone and earbud deals

Our elite team of deal seekers has discover these nine deals on Bluetooth headphones and wireless earbuds you can snag right now during Amazon Prime Day 2024. Don't wait, because these deals will disappear soon and inventory is limited.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (with USB-C): $169 (32% off)



For all Apple users -- whether you rely on an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iMac or any combination of Apple devices, if there's just one accessory you need, it's a pair of these Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen wireless earbuds.

These earbuds are the perfect audio companions. They offer superior noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, support for Apple's Find My feature, a long battery life, a wireless charging case, a water-resistant design and so much more. They're also comfortable to wear and instantly pair with whichever Apple device you're currently using.

Whether you're listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, playing games or participating in a hands-free call, these Bluetooth earbuds offer the high-quality and clear audio you want. And they've just been updated with a new voice clarifying feature.

In our coverage of the six best wireless earbuds of 2024, the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen were our top pick. But, if you're not sure which model of Apple's AirPods are right for you, check out our in-depth 2024 AirPods buyer's guide.

During Amazon Prime Day, the price of these earbuds has been slashed from $249 down to just $169 with an Amazon Prime membership. How's that for music to your ears?

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $69 (47% off)

Not everyone wants to spend top-dollar on high-end wireless earbuds. If you fit into this category and you're an Apple user (or shopping for one), check out these lower-end Apple AirPods (2nd Generation). They lack some of the most cutting-edge features you'll find in the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation earbuds, but they work nicely with all of your favorite Apple gear.

Head over to Amazon right now and get the AirPods (2nd Generation) for the low sale price of just $69 -- that's 47% off. You'll enjoy high-quality sound and voice control using Siri. These earbuds will also instantly pair with whichever Apple device you're currently using.

Apple AirPods Max: $395 (38% off)



Looking to splurge on new AirPods this Prime Day? The third-generation AirPods Max are an excellent choice. They're certainly the best of Apple's entire lineup, and status symbols, to say the least.

Hardly understated, the Apple AirPods Max are all about big, booming sound, cushioned earcups, active noise-cancelation technology, and a special transparency mode so you can hear what you need to when you need to. All that, and they still manage to pack in 15 hours of listening, and they even come in a variety of different colors.

The AirPods Max usually go for $549, but they're on sale for $395 right now at Amazon with a Prime membership. That's a discount of 13%, and a savings of $69. That's the best price we've ever seen the AirPods Max going for, so it's a good time to go ahead and get yours now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $145 (37% off)

Just as Apple AirPods are perfect for Apple users, if you're a proud user of a Samsung Galaxy device, including any of the company's latest smartphones, tablets, smartwatches or smart TVs, these Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds are reliable audio companions. You can expect a long battery life and the ability to enjoy high-quality audio, regardless of what you're listening to.

These earbuds also work seamlessly with any Android mobile device and are compatible with Bluetooth devices that are able to stream audio. Noteworthy features include excellent noise cancelation, the ability to playback Hi-Fi audio, 360-degree audio support and IPX7 sweat/water resistance.

Choose between graphite, purple or white. Right now, these earbuds are on sale from Amazon for just $145 -- that's 37% off their usual $230 price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling overhead headphones: $198 (43% off)

If you want Sony-quality sound and superior noise cancelation for less than $300, we recommend the slightly older WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. They're currently on sale for 43% off, which brings their price down to just $198.

Sony's WH-1000XM wireless headphones are among the best out there for the average consumer, but they typically come at a premium price. The current model WH-1000XM5 headphones are normally $400, but during Amazon Prime Day, they're on sale for $349.

The WH-1000XM4 headphones, however, offer up to a 30-hour battery life and a quick charge feature that gives you five extra hours of listening with just a 10-minute charge. You also get touch-sensitive controls on the ear cups and a handy speak-to-chat feature that reduces the volume of what you're listening to when you need to communicate with people around you.

When you just want to focus on the audio you're listening to, Sony's noise cancelation technology is top-notch. And we love the audio quality these headphones offer during hands-free calls, even when you're in a noisy environment. One of the best features these headphones offer is DSEE Extreme, which automatically upscales compressed digitally music files in real-time, so streaming audio will sound even more robust and clear.

Sony WH-CH720N noise-canceling overhead headphones: $88 (41% off)

For budget conscious shoppers looking for a great deal on Sony headphones, check out the Sony WH-CH720N noise canceling headphones. They're currently on sale for 41% off on Amazon. These headphones don't offer the latest features or premium-quality sound you get from the WH-1000XM5s, but they're lightweight and offer impressive noise cancelation.

Expect up to a 35 hour battery life, but thanks to the quick charge feature, just a three minute charge will provide an extra one hour of listening time. These headphones can be paired with two devices and automatically switch between them.

The WH-CH720Ns also do a great job making hands-free calls sound crystal clear. And when listening to music, Sony's DSEE feature automatically upscales compressed digital audio files, so you'll hear detail in the audio you're listening to that would otherwise be lost due to digital audio file compression.

Now priced at just $88, the Sony WH-CH720N offer a really good value for anyone shopping for affordable noise cancelation headphones.

Beats Studio Pro: $170 (51% off)

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are an excellent choice for music enthusiasts looking for high-quality audio and advanced features. These headphones offer exceptional sound quality with features such as advanced noise cancellation and lossless audio for crystal-clear listening.

They are designed with seamless one-touch pairing with Apple devices, personalized spatial audio and dynamic head-tracking that keeps the music in sync with your movements.

Available in black, deep brown, navy and sandstone, these headphones offer a plush headband and ear cushions for comfortable wear. With up to 40 hours of battery life and a fast 10-minute charge providing four additional hours, they are perfect for extended use.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are typically $350 but are now on sale for $170, which is a 51% discount for Prime members.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise-canceling headphones: $349 (19% off)

Bose is a world leader when it comes to high-end audio and noise cancellation technology. Inside the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, the company has bundled all of its latest technologies, so not only will you enjoy all-day comfort from these premium headphones, you also get superior noise cancelation and amazingly clear and robust audio -- whether you're listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, audio from games or participating in a hands-free phone call.

And for the first time, Bose has added the latest spatial audio technology into these headphones, so when you're listening to compatible music or audio from a movie, for example, it'll sound like audio is coming from different directions around your head. Spatial audio creates a far more immersive listening experience.

We love these headphones because they offer really impressive sound quality combined with up to a 24-hour battery life. They're great for blocking out noise on an airplane or train. However, they're also perfect for when working in a busy (and loud) office, since they do a great job making hands-free calls sound crystal-clear.

In our coverage of the five best headphones with spatial audio, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones were our number one pick. Since these headphones are now on sale for 19% off, which brings their price down to just $349, we highly recommend them for the value and premium quality they offer.

Amazon Echo Buds (2023 edition): $25 (50% off)

Wireless earbuds are the perfect audio playback companion for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and other gear that supports Bluetooth audio streaming. We're fans of these Amazon Echo Buds earbuds because they work nicely with iOS, Android, ChromeOS, Windows and MacOS devices. Plus, they're extremely affordable.

You can expect up to six hours of playback per charge, but with the included charging case, you'll get up to 20 hours of listening time before you need access to an external power source. These earbuds give you access to the Alexa digital assistant and can be used for hands-free calls, too.

At this price, however, you need to forfeit some often-sought-after features, like noise cancelation and spatial audio support. But if you're looking for entry-level wireless earbuds that are affordable, the Amazon Echo Buds are worth considering.

Right now, these earbuds are on sale from Amazon for 50% off, which brings their price down to just $25.

Soundcore by Anker Space A40 earbuds: $49 (39% off)

We're fans of Soundcore by Anker headphones and earbuds because they offer advanced features and functions, and often for much less money than their competition. These Space A40 earbuds are the perfect example.

Right now, for just $49 on Amazon, you get a pair of wireless earbuds that offer adaptive noise cancelation, support for Hi-Res audio and that provide a battery life up to 10 hours per charge. And with the included charging case, this can be extended up to 50 hours before you need an external power source. And thanks to the quick charge feature, just a 10 minute charge provides an extra four hours of playback time.

The earbuds are available in black, white or blue. Since these earbuds offer adaptive noise cancelation, they automatically measure the ambient noise in your listening space and adjust the level of noise cancelation and playback volume. So, without having to tinker with the controls, whatever you're listening to will remain at a consistent volume even if you travel between a loud environment and a quiet one. This applies to hands-free calls, too.

Whether you're listening to streaming audio, participating in a hands-free call or gaming, these earbuds offer clear and consistent sound quality for a fraction of what you'd pay for competing earbuds with similar features.

Soundcore by Anker P20 earbuds: $20 (20% off)

No, this isn't a misprint. Now that the Soundcore by Anker P20 wireless earbuds are on sale, you can snag them for just $20. These are water-resistant (IPX5 rated) earbuds that offer 22 audio EQ presets via the Soundcore app. They're also built using 10mm drivers to provide high-quality audio with a generous level of bass.

You get up to 10 hours of audio playback per charge, up to 30 hours of use with multiple in-case charges, and a quick charge feature that provides up to two hours of additional playback with a 10 minute charge. Easy to use tap controls are built into the stem of each earbud.

These earbuds lack features like noise cancelation and spatial audio support, but for just $20, they offer a great value for anyone who needs entry-level wireless earbuds that work with iOS, Android, Windows, ChromeOS or MacOS devices. Although for maximum control over the earbuds and your listening experience, you'll want to use the P20s with an iOS or Android mobile device that's running the Soundcore app.

