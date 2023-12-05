Best winter decor for your home this Hanukkah and Christmas 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Anthropologie

The fastest way to get in the holiday spirit is by decorating your space. We're talking putting up wreaths and adding a touch of classic green and red for Christmas, or breaking out the menorah and adding some blue to the home for Hanukkah.

Start shopping now and check out our favorite winter decor picks. Explore our coziest finds from Anthropologie, Walmart, Williams Sonoma and more. There are reviewer-loved options for a range of budgets here, including candles and Christmas trees.

Get ready to fall in love with the winter pieces and holiday decor ahead.

Philips Hue Christmas Festavia 65' string lights



Philips Hue

Even Santa would approve of decorating your Christmas tree, as well as your mantle, your curtains and your windows, using Philips Hue Festavia 65-foot smart string lights.

Each string includes 250 individual mini smart LEDs that are app-controlled and can work in conjunction with all other Philips Hue smart lighting products that use a Philips Hue Bridge (sold separately or as part of a smart lighting kit).

The Festavia string lights are also available in a 130-foot length that includes 500 individual mini lights ($360). Both sets can be set up to sync with your favorite holiday music.

Why we like these lights:

Forget about your old basic string lights that go out after every holiday season. These are even app-controlled.

The Pioneer Woman LED village decor

Walmart

Looking for an affordable Christmas village piece? This LED light-up decorative holiday village is a fun indoor decor piece to add to your home this Christmas. It features a red building with a vintage truck parked out front and some quaint lights. It also shares a bold, cheerful "Merry Christmas" message at the bottom.

Why we like this decor:

This cute decor piece with a fun vintage look offers a slice of Oklahoma. It's battery-operated and easy to set up.

The Pioneer Woman mug Christmas ornament bundle: $15 (25% off)



Walmart

Add a bit of holiday joy to your tree with these adorable mug holiday ornaments from The Pioneer Woman. The set of four includes mug ornaments with festive sayings like "stay cozy" and "be jolly."

The ornament bundle includes red and green ribbons to hang on your tree. It's a fun decoration for hot chocolate or coffee lovers.

Why we like this ornament bundle:

Each mug ornament is filled with faux whipped cream and a peppermint stick, creating the appearance of a festive holiday cocoa cup.

Hanukkah string party lights



Voss via Walmart

Who says that only a Christmas tree can light up your space? These Hanukkah string party lights shaped like menorahs instantly add a pop of light and decoration to your home. These lights can decorate your walls, windows, floors, pianos, gardens, tabletops, fireplaces, doorframes, gateways, stair handrails and more.

Not only are these lights adorable, but they're also ultra-affordable. Walmart has the string lights on sale for just $6 (regularly $11).

Batteries required.

What we like about these Hanukkah string party lights:

These adorable lights are shaped like menorahs. They can decorate and brighten many spaces in your home.

Williams Sonoma Hanukkah doormat



Williams Sonoma

Welcome everyone to your space with a sweet Happy Hanukkah doormat. This mat is woven from natural coconut fibers and decorated with fade-resistant dyes. Not only is it festive, it's also functional. Its rugged bristles absorb moisture, resist mildew and trap dirt.

This door mat makes a cheerful Hanukkah addition to your entryway.

Why we like this doormat:

The decoration is made with fade-resistant dyes. It will also help keep your interior floors clean thanks to its rugged bristles.

Mr. Christmas Alexa compatible 7.5' Christmas tree

Amazon

This reviewer-loved artificial Vermont spruce Christmas tree from Mr. Christmas is at the top of our Christmas yard wishlist. It comes in 5 sizes, but right now you'll get the best deal on the 7.5-foot version. It's currently 10% off on Amazon.

This Christmas tree's lights feature 40 colors and functions, including a gorgeous sparkle setting. You can also schedule the lights to turn on and off. Just tell Alexa.

Why we like this Christmas tree:

There are 40 ways to display the lights on this tree. It offers voice control with Alexa. It's quick to setup and easy to store.





Lego wintertime polar bears building kit

Walmart

The festive 312-piece Lego set includes two adorable polar bears and a Christmas tree to build. Reviewers report that it makes a fun activity to do with children, and doubles as a holiday decoration.

"My daughter had so much fun building the polar bears," said one Walmart customer. "It even looks cute with our Christmas decorations!"

"This is the perfect pre-holiday gift that will get your little ones excited about the season and add to your holiday decor," said another buyer. "You can never go wrong with (a) Lego Set."

The set is recommended for ages 9 and up. Get it on sale now for $10 (regularly $31) at Walmart.

Related content from CBS Essentials