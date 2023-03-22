Best spring cleaning washer and dryer deals in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a great time to shop for a new washer and dryer. The CBS Essentials experts have found the best spring cleaning washer and dryer deals that you can shop right now. Our team has searched the internet to find discounted prices on top-rated laundry appliances. All of these washing machines and electric dryers have a four-star rating or better and include tons of positive reviews.

We've found spring cleaning deals on laundry appliances from LG, Bosch, Maytag and many more. Samsung has also slashed the prices on many washers and dryers during the brand's Discover Samsung spring sales event.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence, $1,199 (regularly $1,649)

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Beko ventless condensing electric dryer, $1,399 (regularly $1,745)

Looking for more than just washer and dryer deals? There are already plenty of deals on home appliances to celebrate the season. Shop slashed prices on robot vacuums, washing machines, electric dryers, refrigerators, induction ranges and electric ranges, dishwashers and more right now.

But hurry -- just like winter, these deals won't last forever. Check out the best spring cleaning washer and dryer deals right now.

Shop the Discover Samsung spring sale

The Discover Samsung spring sales event is on now.

Samsung is offering a week of deals on customer-loved tech and home appliances. March 20 through March 26, the retailer is rolling out flash deals of up to 40% off, one-day offers on popular Samsung products, bundle deals, deals on trending Samsung products and tons of slashed prices on to-rated washing machines and electric and gas dryers.

We'll be updating this story with the best Samsung washer and dryer deals you can shop this week, so be sure to check back daily so you can save big on a brand new laundry appliance, laundry appliance duo or laundry bundle.

The best spring cleaning washing machine deals

If a better laundry set-up is on your spring cleaning list, check out these deals on top-rated washing machines. We've found the best washing machines in 2023 on sale now. These home appliances include the latest and greatest in laundry tech. Shop washing machines with built-in sensors, AI technology, noise reduction and more.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated washing machine is $750 off during the Discover Samsung spring sale.

The six-cubic-foot washer's FlexWash function features two individually controlled washers in one. You can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings and options. This on-sale model uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles and it can wash a full load of laundry in 28 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash, $1,249 (regularly $1,999)

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence



LG

Looking for a washing machine with major smarts? This LG laundry appliance uses AI technology to select the optimal wash settings. Looking for a smart washer and dryer combo? If you have the matching LG dryer, this washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.

Download the LG ThinQ app to control your appliance from your smartphone. Start cycles, check time remaining and more.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence, $1,199 (regularly $1,649)

If 5.2-cubic-feet isn't enough space to get your laundry done, you can always add on an LG SideKick pedestal washer. This laundry add-on is specially designed for small, custom-care laundry loads and over-flow.

LG SideKick pedestal washer, $699 (regularly $779)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance has been outfitted with a bunch of cool tech. It features an extra power button to boost stain-fighting performance and Maytag's Advanced Vibration Control to reduce vibration to help keep disruptive noise to a minimum. Its Auto Sensing tech automatically adjusts the water level for the optimal clean and you can customize each cycle with Maytag Cycle Memory, which stores your last setting choices and then applies those options the next time you use that cycle.

This laundry device can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $850 (regularly $1,035)

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash

Samsung

This 5-cubic-foot Samsung washer can wash a load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes.

Plus, it features a range of smart abilities that older washers just don't have. The must-have home appliance is equipped with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh. Its auto dispense system lets you fill your detergent drawer with up to 20 loads of detergent and softener, and will accurately dispense the right amount of cleaning solution for a perfect wash, every time.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard

Samsung

Samsung has another notable ultra-large capacity washer option. Like the one above, this extra-large capacity smart dial front-loading washer can wash a full load of laundry in 28 minutes.

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer is equipped with smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing cycles. It features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can receive end of cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash and schedule cycles on your time right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings App.

It's also a good option if you're looking for a quiet washing machine. This Samsung appliance uses Samsung's Innovative Vibration Reduction Technology+ to reduce noise and vibration for quiet washing.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer

Samsung

Looking for something even larger? This extra-large capacity washer is 5.5-cubic-feet. It can wash eight pounds of laundry in just 28 minutes. Its built-in water faucet lets you pre-treat soiled or heavily stained clothes. Scrub items right inside your washer, no laundry room sink needed.

This 4.5-star-rated laundry appliance features integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $849 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology

Samsung

Good news if you work from home: This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $650 (regularly $1,049)

The best electric dryer deals in 2023

Pair your washer with one of the best electric dryers in 2023. Shop top-rated dryers from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Maytag and more. Many of these smart dryers can be operated remotely from your smart phone and use AI tech and internal sensors to detect the perfect drying and time settings for your laundry load.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry



Samsung

Like the washer above, this electric dryer does the work of two machines at once. This Samsung appliance combines a conventional large-capacity dryer with a delicate dryer and allows you to dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently.

The 4.7-star-rated laundry appliance uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite drying cycles and displays them first for quick access. It can dry a full load of laundry in 30 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry, $1,249 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry

Samsung

This large capacity dryer can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing. The dryer's AI-powered Smart Dial learns and recommends your favorite drying cycles and lets you customize your cycle list.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung smart Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer

Samsung

This 4.7-star-rated large capacity dryer features integrated Wi-Fi to remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

According to the brand, this Samsung dryer's Steam Sanitize+ cycle removes 99.9% of germs and bacteria, over 95% of pollen and kills 100% of dust mites. The home appliance's multi-steam technology steams away wrinkles, odors, and static.

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $749 (regularly $999)

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system



Whirlpool via Best Buy

Whirlpool makes a 4.6-star-rated dryer that boasts an end-of-cycle periodic tumbling option to prevent creases and wrinkles. The top-rated home appliance features three temperature selections and 14 settings.

This extra-large capacity dryer is on sale at Best Buy now.

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system, $580 (regularly $675)

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button

Maytag via Best Buy

Need more power and more space? This 4.5-star-rated, extra-large capacity Maytag dryer features an Extra Power button. Hitting the button boosts drying power on any cycle by extending time, heat and tumbling. The on-sale dryer includes a Reduce Static setting that adds a fine mist of water to tumbling items near the end of the cycle to stop clothing and sheets from clinging.

Not home? No problem. Use the Maytag app to remotely start or stop your appliance and receive end-of-cycle notifications.

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button, $900 (regularly $1,125)

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door

LG

This 4.7-star-rated dryer features a dual-opening door to make unloading clean laundry a breeze. The LG home appliance is outfitted with sensors that detect moisture and auto-adjusts drying time to saving energy.

The machine's FlowSense duct clogging and clean filter indicators alert you when it's time to clean the ducts and lint filter for the best possible dry.

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door, $949 (regularly $1,150)

Beko ventless condensing electric dryer

Beko via Appliances Connection

This Beko ventless condensing electric dryer tops Energy Star's most efficient electric dryer list of 2023.

The eco-friendly dryer features 15 cycles, including jeans, sanitize and fitness wear. It's on sale now.

Beko ventless condensing electric dryer, $1,399 (regularly $1,745)

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry

Samsung

This Samsung Bespoke dryer cracks Energy Star's top five most efficient electric dryers of 2023.

The energy-efficient dryer can dry a full load in 30 minutes with Samsung's SuperSpeed Dry technology. The home appliance's AI Optimal Dry cycle automatically chooses the time and temperature settings based on what you're drying. It features a reversible door.

Choose from two colors.

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry, $1,300 (regularly $1,600)

Spring clean with CBS Essentials

Out with the old, in with the new. No matter if you're upgrading or buying your first-ever laundry appliance, robot vacuum or smart refrigerator, you should get a great deal. The experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the internet to bring you the greatest spring cleaning sales on must-have, customer-loved cleaning essentials such as air purifiers, stick vacuums, washing machines, electric dryers, dishwashers and more.

Keep checking back -- we're keeping this list updated with all the best spring cleaning discounts, deals and sales the season has to offer.

