Way Day 2023 deal alert: Get 65% off this chaise patio set at Wayfair today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

Wayfair's Way Day 2023 sale is on now and includes tons of incredible patio and outdoor furniture deals. One of our favorite deals is on this Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise set. The patio must-have is a steal at 65% off right now.

These bohemian-looking outdoor chaise lounges make the perfect addition to any patio, backyard or pool area for the summer. Adjust the seats to recline in five different positions, including fully flat for comfortable sun tanning all summer long. The two chaises are foldable and stackable for easy storage or transport.

Choose from five colors. Inventory is limited, so act fast.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise (set of two), $330 (reduced from $938)

More best patio furniture deals at Way Day 2023

Be sure to strike soon -- these pieces tend to sell out.

Wayfair is slashing prices on items across tons of its categories during Way Day 2023. Shop on-sale kitchen gadgets, home appliances, indoor furniture and more through April 27.

You can shop the full Way Day sale by clicking the button below.

Arnerich wicker L-shape sectional with table: $327

Wayfair

This outdoor sectional is perfect for spring and summer gatherings.

The set includes one sectional and one coffee table, both made with a durable beige rattan wicker frame and solid acacia wood legs.

Arnerich wicker L-shape sectional with table, $327 (reduced from $367)

Joss & Main Savion 124-inch reversible patio sectional with cushions: $1,900

Wayfair

This large, wicker patio sectional comes in 11 different cushion colors. It's modular, so you can reverse its orientation.

"This is exactly what I wanted -- a sectional sofa where all the pieces are individual for the most flexibility for room configuration," a reviewer said.

Joss & Main Savion 124-inch reversible patio sectional with cushions, $1,900 (reduced from $2,270)

Herrin polyethylene wicker 6-person seating group with cushions: $680

Wayfair

Two chairs can attach to this sofa to create an all-weather wicker sectional. Mix and match for the setup you want. You can seat up to six. This set also comes with a coffee table.

Choose from two colors.

Herrin polyethylene wicker six-person seating group with cushions, $680 (reduced from $800)

Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table: $620

Wayfair

This outdoor fire pit turns any backyard into a luxurious summer paradise. It's constructed with lightweight concrete and includes an inconspicuous matching propane tank holder.

No assembly is required.

Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table, $470 (reduced from $620)

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set: $260

Wayfair

This wicker seating set is a great addition to your patio or backyard for the summer.

It includes two chairs, a loveseat and a table. All four pieces are made of a wicker rattan material and are resistant to corrosion, rust and fading.

Knopf four-piece outdoor seating set, $260 (reduced from $400)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $670

Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. It's made of all-weather wicker and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Find it in two colors. Two toss pillows are included.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $670 (reduced from $950)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $2,400

Wayfair

This outdoor dining set is currently marked down at Wayfair for Way Day. It includes eight chairs with cushions.

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $2,400 (reduced from $3,780)

Related content from CBS Essentials