How to buy a mattress online, plus the best spring cleaning mattress deals

Spring cleaning means out with the old and in with the new. As you upgrade your old home appliances to new models, don't forget to upgrade to a new mattress too.

If you haven't purchased a new mattress within the last 15 years, a lot has changed. You no longer have to head to your local mattress store and the best mattresses can now be purchased online. In fact, the experts at CBS Essentials have found the best mattresses in 2023, plus the best mattress deals. It's not easy knowing how and where to shop for a mattress online, especially if you've never done it before. But below, all of the information you need to buy a mattress online without fear, plus great deals available on mattresses now.

Ready for a better night's sleep? Learn how to buy a mattress online right now.

One reason why online mattress shopping is so popular: pricing. It's so much easier to compare prices from store to store, and you can even find special deals online. There's also little risk involved: These mattresses typically come with flexible return policies and lengthy trial periods.

For decades, buying a mattress involved visiting a mattress or department store and testing models in the flesh. But, thanks to the rise of direct-to-consumer mattress brands and bed-in-a-box technology, many shoppers are shifting mattress shopping habits online.

When is the best time to buy a new mattress?



According to the American Sleep Association, you should replace your mattress every eight to 10 уеаrѕ.

To extend the life of your mattress, use a washable mattress protector. A protector can keep your mattress clean and dry, prevent mold and resist dust mites. The ASA further advises rotating your mattress 180 degrees at least once every 90 days, for more even wear. If you have a double-sided mattress, you should also flip it. Double-sided mattresses are designed to be used on both sides.

Of course, if the mattress you own just isn't feeling comfortable anymore, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it.

What kind of mattresses can you buy online?

When you buy a mattress from a store, it usually involves in-home setup via a delivery service. But most online mattress companies use standard ground delivery via a shipping company. To simplify that shipping, the companies typically use bed-in-a-box or mattress-in-a-box packaging. Before shipping, a process dubbed "roll-packing" compresses the mattress and vacuum seals it in plastic, minimizing size. After unboxing, it quickly expands into a full size mattress, ready for sleeping within 24 to 48 hours.

Foam mattresses dominate the online mattress market -- memory foam compresses more efficiently than other types and tends to be more cost efficient. Recently, however, conventional coil/innerspring, gel and hybrid mattresses have surged in popularity.

One of the most appealing aspects of memory foam? It cradles a body to relieve pressure points, and then returns to its original shape. This makes it a great sleeping surface for people with back issues. Memory foam has evolved over the past three decades, offering much more bounce back, a cooler sleep experience and more longevity, all at a lower price point. There's also cool gel memory foam, which offers a firmer and cooler sleeping experience. For sleepers partial to old-school innerspring and coil mattresses, hybrids are a great option, combining the support of innerspring and the cradling quality of gel or foam.

Testing a mattress and returns

Testing a mattress prior to purchase generally isn't an option when shopping online. That said, nearly every online mattress seller offers a generous trial period and easy return and exchange policies -- which often work in your favor. Instead of simply testing a mattress in a showroom, you can sleep on it for days or even months, generally risk-free.

Most companies have also made the return process seamless, refunding money and covering shipping or pick-up costs as well. Some companies will even donate your unwanted mattress to charity, and still give you your refund.

Do you need a boxspring and bed frame?

You should always consider your bed frame before buying a mattress. Most mattresses don't require a boxspring as long as you use them with a slatted bed frame.

And don't forget to factor in the depth of the bed frame. For example, if your frame is deep, you want to avoid a super-thin mattress.

The best spring cleaning mattress deals in 2023

Don't lose sleep over an expensive mattress. Let us be your mattress advisor. Shop the best on-sale mattresses in 2023.

(Note that most mattress prices listed are for a queen, the most popular mattress size.)

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress

Essentia

Essentia's cooling technology incorporates activated quartz into its patented organic latex foam formula. According to the brand, the sleep surface of the Classic REM5 mattress is proven to sleep up to five degrees cooler than other Essentia mattresses.

Right now, CBS Essentials readers can take 25% off the purchase of an Essentia Tatami mattress, Stratami mattress, Classic REM5 mattress or Dormeuse REM9 mattress when you use the code "SLEEPBETTER."

This code cannot be combined with any other promo codes, discounts, or offers. Code expires on March 31st, 11:59 PM PST.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress (queen), $3,155 (regularly $4,207)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress



Emma Sleep

The mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling.

All of the Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattresses are 50% off right now.

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (twin), $499 (regularly $999)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (queen), $799 (regularly $1,599)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (king), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Saatva Classic mattress

Saatva

The popular mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.

Saatva Classic mattress (twin), $995

Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,696 (regularly $1,995)

Saatva Classic mattress (king), $2,079 (regularly $2,445)

Not into the Saatva Classic? Why not try the Saatva Solaire. The Solaire adjustable mattress in a split California king offers 50 firmness settings on both sides and claims to have virtually no motion transfer.

Saatva Solaire adjustable California (king) mattress, $3,056 (regularly $4,145)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress

Nectar

Nectar Sleep -- the beloved mattress brand known for generous layers of memory foam -- is having a massive sale. Nectar's Sleep Awareness Week Sale is on now. Nectar Sleep is offering 33% off everything, including mattresses, bed frames, bedding, furniture and bedroom sets. Shop the sale here.

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Discover more of Nectar Sleep's top-rated mattresses below. They're all on sale now.

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress (queen), $699 (regularly $1,049)

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress (queen), $1,299 (regularly $1,949)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.

According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen and pet dander-resistant materials.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime (queen) mattress, $365 (regularly $546)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $330 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $520 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $650 (reduced from $1,499)

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" queen-size mattress



Nectar via Amazon

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,699 (reduced from $1,899)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle's top-rated mattress is on sale during the brand's Legacy Sale.

The 4.6-star-rated mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite, and breathable Tuft & Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (twin) mattress, $491 (regularly $745)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (queen) mattress, $656 (regularly $995)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (king) mattress, $919 (regularly $1,395)

