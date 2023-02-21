Best Presidents Day appliance deals you can still get in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Presidents Day is over but you can still find great Presidents Day deals on home appliances. Shop slashed prices on robot vacuums, washing machines, electric dryers, refrigerators, induction ranges and electric ranges, dishwashers and more right now.

But hurry -- these deals won't last forever.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,199 (regularly $1,250)

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (reduced from $4,500)

Presidents Day deals aren't over yet. Shop on-sale home appliances from top-rated home brands such as Samsung, LG, Maytag, Whirlpool, iRobot and Yeedi.

The best robot vacuum deals in 2023

You can still shop these Presidents Day robot vacuum deals right now. These top-rated robot vacs suck dirt, hair, dust and debris off your floors while you're busy living your life. These robot vacuums can be operated remotely from your smart phone and are equipped with a whole bunch of cool AI features.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $96 (reduced from $249)

iHome AutoVac Juno



The Wi-Fi-enabled iHome AutoVac Juno features 2,000 Pa of suction and a 100-minute run time. It features mapping technology and cleans your floors and carpets in neat rows. Use your smartphone to control the vacuum or to schedule cleanings.

iHome AutoVac Juno, $92 (regularly $199)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner



Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas" and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $105 (reduced from $260)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,199 (regularly $1,250)

Yeedi vac station self-emptying robot vacuum and mop



Right now, you can save $150 on the Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop on Amazon. The self-emptying device offers a 200-minute runtime with smart mapping and carpet detection.

Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop, $350 (reduced from $500)

Yeedi robot vacuum and mop

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance, which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's great for pet households, as the Yeedi Vac 2 is designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $250 (reduced from $350)

Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for just $20 more.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $270 with coupon (reduced from $450)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose is a big fan of the iRobot Roomba j7+. "This robot vacuum does a great job sucking up strands of hair, dust and debris on my floors," she says. "This iRobot Roomba even eliminated the hard-to-reach dust bunnies under my dresser and bookshelves. It cleans so well, I don't feel like I need to use my stick vacuum after."

Click here for a full review of the iRobot Roomba j7+.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $785 (reduced from $800)

Looking for a deal on an iRobot Roomba? The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable. Cleaning station is not included.

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $510 (reduced from $650)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station



While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $429 (reduced from $799)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $700 (reduced from $1,299)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $500 after coupon (reduced from $700)

If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit of money.

Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $320 (reduced from $430)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $246 (reduced from $274)

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum

Control this affordable and Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung Jet Bot via your smartphone. It uses sensors to map cleaning zones and automatically distinguishes hard floors from carpets in order to use the proper suction, up to five watts.

One reviewer featured on the Samsung product page called this robot vacuum a must-have for pet owners. The reviewer shared: "I've used the Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum for about a month now and it has freed up so much of my time. I have an Australian Shepherd that constantly sheds his undercoat. If I go three days without vacuuming, I would have little tumbleweeds of his fur rolling around the house."

"This robot vacuum has eliminated my need to do touch up vacuuming sessions," the reviewer continued. "Now I set the robot to vacuum whenever I'm not home, and I come home to clean floors each and every time."

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control, $250 (reduced from $600)

The best washing machine deals in 2023

You can still find Presidents Day deals on top-rated washing machines. We've found the best washing machines in 2023 on sale now. These home appliances include the latest and greatest in laundry tech. Shop washing machines with built-in sensors, AI technology, noise reduction and more.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence

LG

Looking for a washing machine with major smarts? This LG laundry appliance uses AI technology to select the optimal wash settings. Looking for a smart washer and dryer combo? If you have the matching LG dryer, this washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.

Download the LG ThinQ app to control your appliance from your smartphone. Start cycles, check time remaining and more.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence, $1,199 (regularly $1,649)

If 5.2-cubic-feet isn't enough space to get your laundry done, you can always add on an LG SideKick pedestal washer. This laundry add-on is specially designed for small, custom-care laundry loads and over-flow.

LG SideKick pedestal washer, $699 (regularly $779)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance has been outfitted with a bunch of cool tech. It features an extra power button to boost stain-fighting performance and Maytag's Advanced Vibration Control to reduce vibration to help keep disruptive noise to a minimum. Its Auto Sensing tech automatically adjusts the water level for the optimal clean and you can customize each cycle with Maytag Cycle Memory, which stores your last setting choices and then applies those options the next time you use that cycle.

This laundry device can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $850 (regularly $1,035)

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash

Samsung

This 5-cubic-foot Samsung washer can wash a load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes.

Plus, it features a range of smart abilities that older washers just don't have. The must-have home appliance is equipped with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh. Its auto dispense system lets you fill your detergent drawer with up to 20 loads of detergent and softener, and will accurately dispense the right amount of cleaning solution for a perfect wash, every time.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard

Samsung

Samsung has another notable ultra-large capacity washer option. Like the one above, this extra-large capacity smart dial front-loading washer can wash a full load of laundry in 28 minutes.

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer is equipped with smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing cycles. It features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can receive end of cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash and schedule cycles on your time right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings App.

It's also a good option if you're looking for a quiet washing machine. This Samsung appliance uses Samsung's Innovative Vibration Reduction Technology+ to reduce noise and vibration for quiet washing.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer

Samsung

Looking for something even larger? This extra-large capacity washer is 5.5-cubic-feet. It can wash eight pounds of laundry in just 28 minutes. Its built-in water faucet lets you pre-treat soiled or heavily stained clothes. Scrub items right inside your washer, no laundry room sink needed.

This 4.5-star-rated laundry appliance features integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $799 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology

Samsung

Good news if you work from home: This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $650 (regularly $1,049)

The best electric dryer deals in 2023

Pair your washer with one of the best electric dryers in 2023. Shop top-rated dryers from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Maytag and more. Many of these smart dryers can be operated remotely from your smart phone and use AI tech and internal sensors to detect the perfect drying and time settings for your laundry load.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry

Samsung

This large capacity dryer can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing. The dryer's AI-powered Smart Dial learns and recommends your favorite drying cycles and lets you customize your cycle list.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung smart Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer

Samsung

This 4.7-star-rated large capacity dryer features integrated Wi-Fi to remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

According to the brand, this Samsung dryer's Steam Sanitize+ cycle removes 99.9% of germs and bacteria, over 95% of pollen and kills 100% of dust mites. The home appliance's multi-steam technology steams away wrinkles, odors, and static.

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $679 (regularly $999)

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system



Whirlpool via Best Buy

Whirlpool makes a 4.6-star-rated dryer that boasts an end-of-cycle periodic tumbling option to prevent creases and wrinkles. The top-rated home appliance features three temperature selections and 14 settings.

This extra-large capacity dryer is on sale at Best Buy now.

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system, $550 (regularly $675)

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button

Maytag via Best Buy

Need more power and more space? This 4.5-star-rated, extra-large capacity Maytag dryer features an Extra Power button. Hitting the button boosts drying power on any cycle by extending time, heat and tumbling. The on-sale dryer includes a Reduce Static setting that adds a fine mist of water to tumbling items near the end of the cycle to stop clothing and sheets from clinging.

Not home? No problem. Use the Maytag app to remotely start or stop your appliance and receive end-of-cycle notifications.

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button, $900 (regularly $1,125)

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door

LG

This 4.7-star-rated dryer features a dual-opening door to make unloading clean laundry a breeze. The LG home appliance is outfitted with sensors that detect moisture and auto-adjusts drying time to saving energy.

The machine's FlowSense duct clogging and clean filter indicators alert you when it's time to clean the ducts and lint filter for the best possible dry.

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door, $799 (regularly $1,150)

LG smart electric dryer



LG via Best Buy

This 4.6-star-rated dryer uses advanced sensors and AI technology to automatically select the right drying motions, temperatures and more. Use the LG ThinQ app to start or stop the dryer from anywhere and receive alerts.

It's on sale now at Best Buy.

LG smart electric dryer, $800 (regularly $1,150)

Beko ventless condensing electric dryer

Beko via Appliances Connection

This Beko ventless condensing electric dryer tops Energy Star's most efficient electric dryer list of 2023.

The eco-friendly dryer features 15 cycles, including jeans, sanitize and fitness wear. It's on sale now.

Beko ventless condensing electric dryer, $1,399 (regularly $1,745)

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry

Samsung

This Samsung Bespoke dryer cracks Energy Star's top five most efficient electric dryers of 2023.

The energy-efficient dryer can dry a full load in 30 minutes with Samsung's SuperSpeed Dry technology. The home appliance's AI Optimal Dry cycle automatically chooses the time and temperature settings based on what you're drying. It features a reversible door.

Choose from two colors.

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry, $1,300 (regularly $1,600)

The best refrigerator deals in 2023

It's a great time to upgrade your refrigerator. Shop the best deals on Samsung and LG refrigerators right now.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (reduced from $4,500)

Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator is rated 4.5 stars. Use this refrigerator's Samsung's Family Hub feature to control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,299 (regularly $3,099)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator

Samsung

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $4,199)

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice



LG via Best Buy

This side-by-side refrigerator includes flat panels, discreet pocket handles, top-to-bottom shelving and sleek touch controls hidden away inside your refrigerator. Its space-saving SpacePlus ice feature maximizes freezer space without sacrificing your access to ice on demand.

This fridge is fingerprint and smudge-resistant.

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice, $1,200 (regularly 1,832)

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator

Samsung

This slim, 11.4-cubic-foot refrigerator is a great option for small spaces such as a kitchenette or a garage. This unique appliance can run at fridge or freezer temperatures to best suit your food storage needs. It features a reversible door. Choose from finishes in white, gray or navy glass.

This 4.7-star-rated refrigerator comes with a 100-day, risk-free trial. Delivery is free when you order directly from Samsung.

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator, $999 (reduced from $1,400)

LG door-in-door refrigerator



LG via Best Buy

Maximize food-and-beverage space with a door in your refrigerator door. This 4.5-star-rated LG appliance has been described as "beautiful" by a Best Buy reviewer.

"This refrigerator is quiet, makes great ice cubes and craft ice (spheres). The outer door is great for those items we use often, but saves money because we're not opening the entire refrigerator door. The full conversion drawer is an amazing feature," they wrote, shouting out this fridge's middle drawer that can fully convert from chill to freeze with one quick touch.

LG door-in-door refrigerator, $3,300 (regularly $4,400)

Best deals on induction and electric ranges in 2023

Gas stoves can be bad for your health and the environment. It's a great time to swap your gas stove for an electric or induction range. We've found a wide variety of induction ranges and electric ranges on sale now.

Samsung smart slide-in induction range

Samsung

This Samsung induction range provides the visual appeal of gas cooking with the precision of induction cooking. This 4.6-star-rated smart range can be controlled via your smartphone or voice assistant. The appliance learns your cooking preferences and will recommend your most-used settings.

No air fryer? No problem. The Samsung smart slide-in induction range also includes a no pre-heat air fry mode.

Samsung smart slide-in induction range, $2,399 (regularly $4,178)

Samsung smart Instant Heat induction range

Samsung

According to Samsung, this Instant Heat induction cooktop gets hotter faster than Samsung's gas or electric cooktops. The appliance generates heat directly through your cookware for a quick, concentrated boost in temp. The appliance's induction burners feature instant temperature control for more precise cooking.

This 4.6-star-rated smart induction range can be controlled via smartphone or voice assistant.

Samsung smart Instant Heat induction range, $1,574 (reduced from $1,699)

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled induction slide-in range



LG

This 6.3-cubic-foot capacity LG smart induction range is outfitted with LEDs that display power levels next to each cooking element. Its induction elements heat super quickly and offer even cooking.

This 4.2-star-rated range offers convection baking. Its heating element is mounted on the rear wall, instead of the bottom, for more even heat.

The entire device can be controlled remotely using LG's ThinQ App.

"We love the range. It boils water much faster than gas and the top is so easy to keep clean," wrote an LG customer who purchased the kitchen appliance.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled induction slide-in range, $2,399 (reduced from $3,099)

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range



Samsung

Samsung's Bespoke line lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen. Color coordinate your refrigerator with this electric range. Choose from the colors "navy steel" or "Tuscan steel."

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range, $1,599 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo

Samsung

Samsung's Flex Duo lets you cook two dishes at different temperatures. The full oven can be split into two smaller units that can be heated independently.

This freestanding electric ranges features an air-fry function. It comes with an air-fry tray as well as a removable nonstick griddle.

The fingerprint-resistant Samsung smart range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled.

Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo, $1,394 (regularly $1,500)

Amana freestanding electric range

Best Buy

This Amana freestanding electric range features a ceramic cooktop surface, an extra-large viewing window and a storage drawer to hold cookie sheets, pots and pans. The appliance includes a Shabbat mode.

"I love how it looks, how it bakes and how it cooks," wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the Amana. "Features are great. Blended beautifully in my kitchen and it matched my countertops. Price met our budget."

Amana freestanding electric range, $500 (regularly $870)

GE freestanding electric convection range with self-steam cleaning

Best Buy

This freestanding GE electric range has a dual burner cooktop and an air-fry mode. It also features a fast preheat, a fifth element warming zone and a self-cleaning mode with steam clean.

"Bought this range over a month ago and I love it!" wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the GE appliance. "The convection bake cooks nice and even, no burnt spots. The power boil is fast and great if you're short on time. It definitely heats up my food [more quickly] and more evenly than my old unit. Looks beautiful in my kitchen."

GE freestanding electric convection range with self-steam cleaning, $880 (reduced from $1,000)

The best deals on dishwashers in 2023

The dishwashers we found aren't only quiet -- they're quite the appliance! These dishwashers feature all the latest tech to get caked-on food off your plates, bowls, cups and more. The latest and greatest in dishwasher tech includes a variety of fast-drying methods that won't melt plastic dishes.

Many of the racks on these dishwasher are adjustable, so you can fit a lot of dishes into every wash. And some of these dishwashers are smart dishwashers with Wi-Fi compatibility -- the better to monitor your dishwasher's progress from your compatible phone or device!

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA)

Samsung

Running at 39 decibels, this Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher is practically silent. The appliance features a fingerprint-resistant finish, a third rack for silverware and an adjustable upper rack. This smart dishwasher features Wi-Fi connectivity.

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $999 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung also makes a Bespoke version of the smart linear wash 39dBA dishwasher. Bespoke kitchen appliances are available in complementary colors to the Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator. Available shades include navy blue and "Tuscan steel."

Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $999 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung StormWash dishwasher (48 dBA)

Samsung

This fingerprint-resistant, 48-decibel Samsung dishwasher has not one or two racks, but three racks. The helpful, third rack holds utensils and other silverware.

Prices vary by color.

Samsung StormWash dishwasher (48 dBA)(stainless-steel), $649 (regularly $999)

Samsung whisper quiet dishwasher (46 dBA)

Samsung

This 18-inch dishwasher is a great option for small kitchens. This compact kitchen appliance features Samsung's AutoRelease Door-Dry function. When engaged, the dishwasher door automatically opens after the wash cycle to circulate air, and allow for faster drying.

The machine features an express mode called Express 60 Cycle that can wash and dry a load of dishes in 60 minutes.

Samsung whisper quiet dishwasher (46 dBA), $809 (regularly $899)

Maytag top control built-in dishwasher with stainless steel tub (47 dBA)

Best Buy

Never pre-wash your plates again. This fingerprint-resistant, stainless-steel Maytag dishwasher features dual power filtration to filter and disintegrate any food in its path. The appliance's PowerBlast cycle uses high-pressure jets, high-water temps and hot steam to scours away foods that typically stick to dishes.

"Love this product, it is everything it said and more. The dual power filtration is a game changer," wrote a verified customer of the dishwasher on the Best Buy site.

Maytag top control built-in dishwasher with stainless steel tub (47 dBA), $830 (reduced from $900)

24" KitchenAid top control built-in dishwasher (44 dBA)

Best Buy

On the Best Buy site, one reviewer called this KitchenAid top-control built-in dishwasher the "best dishwasher we've ever owned."

"We absolutely love this dishwasher. It is super quiet, it cleans the dishes/pots/pans/casserole dishes impeccably clean, the drying function works perfectly (including Tupperware containers and lids)," the verified customer of the dishwasher wrote.

24" KitchenAid top control built-in dishwasher (44 dBA), $950 (regularly $1,215)

24" LG front-control built-in dishwasher (48 dBA)

Best Buy

This fingerprint-resistant LG dishwasher is outfitted with cool functions.

Its QuadWash uses four powerful spray arms to clean dishes from multiple angles. It uses LG's Dynamic Dry for a faster dry time. The EasyRack Plus feature lets you customize your racks with three different height settings.

24" LG front-control built-in dishwasher (48 dBA), $600 (regularly $800)

Whirlpool large capacity built-in dishwasher (47 dBA)

Best Buy

The inside of this Whirlpool dishwasher can be customized to your liking. The second rack can be lifted and lowered to accommodate larger dishes.

This machine comes with a three-piece basket to hold utensils that can be moved or separated to make more room.

Whirlpool large capacity built-in dishwasher (47 dBA), $650 (regularly $837)

