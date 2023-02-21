Best Presidents Day kitchen and appliance deals you can still get at Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you missed Walmart's Presidents Day sale, don't worry. Walmart still has tons of kitchen and appliance deals available to shop this week.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore tiit-head stand mixer (shade white icing), $99 (reduced from $120)

Vitamix One blender, $130 (reduced from $250)

Whether you're looking for a new Keurig coffee maker or a full cookware set, Walmart has everything you need for your kitchen on sale now. Keep reading to explore the best Presidents Day deals that you can still shop at Walmart.

The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set: $24



Walmart

Walmart is offering an unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set. At $24, this would be a great deal for one slow cooker, but this deal actually includes a set of two The Pioneer Woman slow cookers. The 1.5-quart slow cookers feature a vintage floral design and three temperature settings.

The removable stoneware crocks and glass lids are dishwasher safe.

"I love these little crockpots," a reviewer says. "It is perfect to make small portioned meals and the two pack makes it easy to prepare several meals in advance."

The Pioneer Woman 2-piece floral slow cooker set, $24 (reduced from $30)

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker: $158

Walmart

Looking to save money and make your coffee at home this year? Consider this versatile coffee brewer from Keurig. It allows you to brew single-serve K-cups or a traditional pot of coffee. It also includes a multi-position water resovioir that can be positioned to the left, right or back of the brewer to best fit your counter space.

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker, $158 (reduced from $200)

The Pioneer Woman FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker: $50

Walmart

You can get a new single-serve coffee maker, complete with Ree Drummond's signature floral prints, for just $50 right now.

Walmart reviewers rave about this 4.2-star-rated single-serve Hamilton Beach coffee maker that brews up to 10 ounces of coffee via K-cup pods or up to 14 ounces via ground coffee.

"There is no clock to program, no brew size to program," a reviewer says. "All you have to do is pop in your pod or use the cup for your own coffee. Put in your water and brew. It is as simple as that. I would highly recommend this product."

The Pioneer Woman FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker, $50

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $49



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set: $60



Walmart

Right now, you can give your whole pantry a new makeover for 2023 with this 25-piece kitchen essentials set from The Pioneer Woman.

This adorable pantry set includes a utensil crock, napkin box, silicone tool set, butter dish, measuring cups and spoons, a sugar bowl, ramekins and more.

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set, $60 (reduced from $75)

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set: $89

Walmart

This set includes 12 items: a one-quart saucepan, a three-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a five-quart Dutch oven with lid, eight-inch and 10-inch skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore tilt-head stand mixer: $99

Walmart

Drew Barrymore has an absolutely gorgeous line of kitchen appliances at Walmart. This 5.3-quart tilt-head stand mixer is rated 4.6 stars, with reviewers praising its matte finish and how light it is compared to KitchenAId stand mixers. (It's much cheaper than KitchenAid stand mixers, too.)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore tiit-head stand mixer (shade white icing), $99 (reduced from $120)

Proctor Silex 1.5-cup food chopper: $20

Walmart

This compact Proctor Silex 1.5-cup food chopper is great for chopping onions, making salsa, pureeing baby food, emulsifying your favorite sauces and more. It offers adjustable pulse speed control so that you can get the right texture for each dish that you make.

Proctor Silex 1.5-cup food chopper, $20 (reduced from $24)

12-piece Rachael Ray cookware set: $98



Walmart

The 12-piece set includes a 6-quart stock pot with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 10-inch frying pan, 8.5-inch frying pan, a 11.75-inch deep frying pan, a 9-inch x 13-inch baking sheet, a large nylon turner, a large nylon slotted spoon and a garbage bowl.

One Walmart reviewer shared their family's experience with the set: "I bought this set for my daughter because she moved out into her own place.She loves the quality of the pots and pans. The non stick is awesome and its a very good looking set!"

Rachael Ray 12-piece nonstick pots and pans set, $98 (reduced from $198)

Orfeld cold-press juicer: $63

Walmart

If you think your Valentine would like to wake up to fresh juice in the morning, snag this 4.9-star-rated cold-press juicer, well under half price at Walmart now. It boasts two speeds, easy 5-second cleanup, quiet operation (65 dB) and 90% juice output.

"Amazing product. Just amazing," says one Walmart reviewer. "I have the other type of juice maker but this one is easy to clean and very easy to use. So easy than even a 10 year old can make juice by themselves."

Orfeld cold-press juicer, $63 (reduced from $200)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer: $69

Walmart

How pretty is this touchscreen air fryer from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful home line? This 6-quart air fryer lets you air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate food with little-to-no oil needed. The removable crisping tray and pan are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer, $69 (reduced from $89)

Vitamix One blender: $130



Walmart

The Vitamix One blender offers a simple, streamlined design. It's the perfect starter blender for anyone who isn't quite ready to splurge on a premium Vitamix quite yet. Right now, this affordable Vitamix model is even more budget-friendly, as Walmart has it on sale for $120 off.

Vitamix One blender, $130 (reduced from $250)

