It's a great time to upgrade your washing machine. We've found the best washing machines in 2023, and they're all on sale now. Browse our selection of top-rated laundry appliances from your favorite washing machine brands.

These laundry appliances offer the best features of 2023, including smart features such as AI technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, antimicrobial capabilities, super speed, a bevy of wash cycle options to tackle a small load or a large load, plus many more.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence, $1,199 (regularly $1,649)

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash 360 technology, $1,249

Looking for the best washing machine for your laundry room? Shop our selections of the top-rated washing machines from popular appliance brands such as Samsung, LG and Maytag.

When should I buy a new washing machine?

Experts say you should replace your old washing machine every 12.6 years. They report that your machine's lifespan can vary by a number of factors: stress, abrasion, maintenance, technological change, fashion, shift in values and other external environmental influences.

Of course, if the washing machine you own just isn't right for you or your family, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it.

What is the best washing machine to buy?

The best washing machines to buy include smart features such as AI technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, antimicrobial capabilities, super speed and a bevy of wash cycle options to tackle a small load or a large load of laundry. If you have a large family or know that you like to wash your king-size duvet once a week, consider a large or ultra-large capacity washing machine.

The best washing machines in 2023 suit a variety of needs. No matter if you're looking for a Samsung washing machine, an LG washing machine, a Maytag washing machine or hoping to discover a top-rated new home appliance, we've found the best washing machines in 2023 that you can shop right now.

Best smart washing machines

Discover top-rated smart washing machines with intuitive AI features, Wi-Fi connectivity and much more.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence

LG

Looking for a washing machine with major smarts? This LG laundry appliance uses AI technology to select the optimal wash settings. Looking for a smart washer and dryer combo? If you have the matching LG dryer, this washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.

Download the LG ThinQ app to control your appliance from your smartphone. Start cycles, check time remaining and more.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence, $1,199 (regularly $1,649)

If 5.2-cubic-feet isn't enough space to get your laundry done, you can always add on an LG SideKick pedestal washer. This laundry add-on is specially designed for small, custom-care laundry loads and over-flow.

LG SideKick pedestal washer, $699 (regularly $779)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance has been outfitted with a bunch of cool tech. It features an extra power button to boost stain-fighting performance and Maytag's Advanced Vibration Control to reduce vibration to help keep disruptive noise to a minimum. Its Auto Sensing tech automatically adjusts the water level for the optimal clean and you can customize each cycle with Maytag Cycle Memory, which stores your last setting choices and then applies those options the next time you use that cycle.

This laundry device can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $900 (regularly $1,035)

The best ultra-large capacity washing machines

The highest capacity washing machines can do laundry for the whole family in a single load. Large capacity and ultra-large capacity washers can tackle a king-size comforter, bath sheets, pet beds, coats and more with ease.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash

Samsung

This 5-cubic-foot Samsung washer can wash a load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes.

Plus, it features a range of smart abilities that older washers just don't have. The must-have home appliance is equipped with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh. Its auto dispense system lets you fill your detergent drawer with up to 20 loads of detergent and softener, and will accurately dispense the right amount of cleaning solution for a perfect wash, every time.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard

Samsung

Samsung has another notable ultra-large capacity washer option. Like the one above, this extra-large capacity smart dial front-loading washer can wash a full load of laundry in 28 minutes.

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer is equipped with smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing cycles. It features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can receive end of cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash and schedule cycles on your time right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings App.

It's also a good option if you're looking for a quiet washing machine. This Samsung appliance uses Samsung's Innovative Vibration Reduction Technology+ to reduce noise and vibration for quiet washing.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer

Samsung

Looking for something even larger? This extra-large capacity washer is 5.5-cubic-feet. It can wash eight pounds of laundry in just 28 minutes. Its built-in water faucet lets you pre-treat soiled or heavily stained clothes. Scrub items right inside your washer, no laundry room sink needed.

This 4.5-star-rated laundry appliance features integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $799 (regularly $1,199)

The quietest washing machines

Looking for a quiet washing machine? These washers keep the noise level down while getting your clothes nice and clean. These machines boast spin cycles that are nearly silent plus smart features your laundry room shouldn't be without.

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology

Samsung

Good news if you work from home: This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $650 (regularly $1,049)

The best washing machines for small spaces

Don't compromise on power due to lack of space. These powerful washing machines can fit comfortably in packed places, small laundry rooms or anywhere else you might need to stick it.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash 360 technology

LG

This closet-depth washer is shallower than other LG washers, but it can still handle big loads. This 4.5-cubic-feet washing machine can fit up to 20 pounds of laundry.

Looking for the perfect wash program? This device offers 14 wash programs, including an Allergiene Cycle. According to LG this cycle uses steam to remove over 95% of pet dander and dust mites.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash 360 technology, $1,249

