Best Amazon deals on Bose headphones, speakers and soundbars

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bose

Bose offers some of the best-rated headphones and earbuds available at Amazon. Reviewers praise the brand's sound quality and clarity. But all that high-quality tech can get expensive. Good thing we've found great Amazon deals on top-rated Bose earbuds, speakers and soundbars that you can shop right now.

Ready to upgrade to some new Bose tech? Then, we've got good news. You can shop great Bose deals at Amazon today. Choose from portable Bluetooth speakers for summer adventures, or maximize your movie experiences with a TV speaker soundbar. Keep reading to discover our favorite Amazon deals on customer-loved Bose products below. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Top products in this article:

Save on top-rated earbuds: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (reduced from $299)

Listen anywhere with this portable speaker: Bose Soundlink Micro portable Bluetooth speaker, $99 (reduced from $119)

Save on a premium soundbar: Bose TV speaker soundbar, $219 (reduced from $279)

Best deals on Bose headphones and earbuds

Shop discounts Bose earuds and headphones on Amazon now.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $249



Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise-cancelation and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings. These noise-canceling earbuds are also water- and sweat-resistant, so you can wear them to the gym.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (reduced from $299)

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-cancelling headphones: $279

Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones feature high-fidelity audio and 24-hour battery life. You can adjust bass, mid-range and treble levels via a downloadable smartphone app.

Amazon reviewers praise the 4.6-star-rated Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for their sound quality. One verified reviewer stated that "the overall sound is full, rich and natural, as expected from Bose."

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise cancelling headphones, $279 (reduced from $329)

Best Amazon deals on Bose speakers and sounders

Pump up the volume at your summer parties with these top-rated Bose speakers, or upgrade your home audio experience with a new soundbar.

Bose Soundlink Revolve portable Bluetooth speaker: $179

Amazon

This compact smart speaker may be small, but it packs a big punch. The Bose Soundlink Revolve offers strong sound performance with true 360-degree sound. It is dust and water resistant and offers a 13-hour battery life.

Bose Soundlink Revolve portable Bluetooth speaker, $179 (reduced from $329)

The premium Revolve+ model is also on sale on Amazon. It offers louder sound, deeper bass and an extra four hours of battery life per charge.

Bose Soundlink Revolve+ portable Bluetooth speaker, $249 (reduced from $329)

Bose Soundlink Micro portable Bluetooth speaker: $99

Amazon

This portable Bluetooth speaker is ready to embark on all of your summer adventures. You can clip it to your bike or backpack for on-the-go listening outdoors. Plus, it's waterproof.

The best part is that it's currently on sale for under $100.

Bose Soundlink Micro portable Bluetooth speaker, $99 (reduced from $119)

Bose TV speaker soundbar: $199



Amazon

If you're looking for a more affordable Bose soundbar option, this might be the deal for you. The Bose TV speaker soundbar is on sale for just $219.

This slim soundbar is designed to help you hear your TV better. It features two angled full-range drivers for an immersive, spatial audio experience.

Bose TV speaker soundbar, $219 (reduced from $279)

Related content from CBS Essentials

