Valentine's Day gifts: Amazon is having a kitchen essentials sale

Amazon

Amazon is currently having a sale on Valentine's Day gifts and kitchen essentials, including festive waffle makers, coffee makers, popcorn machines and more. Check out our favorite deals below to save up to 32% on these adorable Valentine's Day kitchen items.

Amazon Valentine's Day kitchen essential deals

Looking for a special gift to make Valentine's Day extra special for your partner? Check out these Valentine's Day kitchen deals.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $80



Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $80 (regularly $100)

Ninja Creami ice cream maker: $169

Amazon

This Ninja ice cream maker is a great choice if your partner loves ice cream. Making a sweet treat at home together is a special and unique Valentine's Day idea -- and you can enjoy the ice cream maker for date nights all throughout the year.

The Ninja Cream offers seven one-touch options to help you easily make ice cream, sorbet, gelato and more delicious frozen treats at home.

Ninja Creami ice cream maker, $169 (reduced from $200)

Dash multi mini heart-shaped waffle maker: $34

Amazon

This adorable Dash mini waffle maker can make six mini heart-shaped waffles at a time for a special Valentine's Day breakfast. It features a dual nonstick surface for easy cleaning.

Dash multi mini heart-shaped waffle maker, $34 (reduced from $50)

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker: $15

DASH via Amazon

If the way to your Valentine's heart is through their stomach, a plate of mini heart-shaped waffles could do the trick. Simply whip up a batch of waffle batter, plug in the mini waffle maker to heat, pour the batter over the 4-inch nonstick surface and close the maker. After just a few minutes you'll have an adorable (and delicious) token of your affection.

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker, $15 (reduced from $20)

Glazed ceramic fondue set: $30



Zen Kitchen via Amazon

Nothing says romance like a pot of fondue, and with this fun and festive fondue pot set you can keep the romantic date nights rolling and serve fondue at home whenever the mood strikes.

This set includes ceramic bowls that are safe to set over an open flame to heat the chocolate or cheese the old fashioned way. The heart-shaped glazed ceramic bowls are also microwave and dishwasher safe for easy prep and clean up. The set comes with one large serving pot and six small bowls.

Glazed ceramic fondue set, $30 (reduced from $37)

Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso machine: $135

Amazon

Nespresso makes some of the most popular espresso machines on the market, and right now you can score a great deal on one of the brand's top-rated models. The Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker is currently 25% off on Amazon now.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next allows you to brew single serve coffee or espresso at the touch of a button. The espresso maker can brew three different cup sizes and offer an ultra-fast, 25-second heat-up time.

Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker, $135 (reduced from $179)

There is also a bundle available with a milk frother for perfect at-home lattes.

Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker with milk frother, $229

Dash turbo popcorn maker: $21

Amazon

An at-home popcorn maker is a fun addition to any movie nights or at-home date nights. This Dash turbo popcorn maker uses hot air to quickly pop up to eight cups of popcorn.

Dash turbo popcorn maker, $21 (reduced from $30)

More of best deals at Amazon this week

Read on for more of our favorite deal picks at Amazon's sale, or tap the button below to see all the deals.

AirPods Pro 2: $199



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $249)

Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2022 download: $45

Amazon/Intuit

Need to file taxes in 2023? Amazon has a deal on TurboTax Deluxe downloads right now. This software allows you to file up to five federal returns and one state return electronically.

Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2022, $45 (reduced from $75)

Want start on your 2023 tax return for free? Head to the TurboTax website -- you don't need to pay until you file, and you'll save a few bucks over the price of buy software on Amazon. Some can even file for free. (For simple tax returns only, not all tax payers qualify.)

TurboTax Free Edition

Theragun Pro: $429



Amazon

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $429 (reduced from $599)

Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system: $250 and up



Amazon

The Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system is the brand's first Wi-Fi 6E-compatible system -- and right now these advanced Wi-Fi systems are up to 21% off.

The Eero Pro 6E supports faster speeds and direct access to the new 6 GHz band when using Wi-Fi 6E devices. It supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps and allows for up to 100 connected devices.

Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (1-pack), $199 (reduced from $299)

Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (2-pack), $319 (reduced from $499)

Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (3-pack), $439 (reduced from $699)

Kindles are on sale at Amazon now

Amazon

The basic Kindle e-reader is the lightest and most compact Kindle. It features a 6-inch 300 ppi high-resolution display designed to provide a glare-free, paper-like experience. It offers 16 GB of storage and a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge.

Kindle (2022), $75 (reduced from $100)

Kindle Kids are also on sale

Amazon

The Kindle Kids e-reader is built specifically to encourage reading. It does not have games, ads, or videos like other tablets to reduce distractions for young readers. The Kindle Kids comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books. There are four cover options to choose from including solid colors and fun prints.

Kindle Kids, $85 (reduced from $120)

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage: $165



Amazon

If you're hoping to travel more in 2023 or planning a romantic Valentine's Day getaway, you might want to take advantage of this deal on the Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage. This best-selling suitcase has a 4.5-star Amazon rating and it's currently 26% off.

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage, $165 (reduced from $232)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $220



Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

"We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," a customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $220 (reduced from $274)

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $200



Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45mm case is 45% off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $200 (reduced from $330)

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $830

Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is great windows laptop option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 can operate as a laptop or tablet for work, streaming, creating digital art and more. It runs on Windows 11 and a powerful Intel Core processor. It features a USB-A port, USB-C port, headphone jack, and a dedicated charging port for flexible connectivity.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8, $830 (reduced from $1,200)

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $99

Amazon

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $998



Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $998 (reduced from $1,100)

Yeedi robot vacuum and mop: $245

Amazon

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance, which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's great for pet households, as the Yeedi Vac 2 is designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $245 (reduced from $350)

Apple iPad Pro (2022): $770



Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $770 (regularly $799)

Arlo Essential spotlight camera 2-pack: $160 (33% off)

Amazon

These Arlo Essential cameras records video in 1080p and offer a 130º viewing angle. Right now, you can score this set of two for 33% off.

Arlo Essential spotlight camera 2-pack, $160 (reduced from $241)

Vitamix 5200 blender: $427

Amazon

The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.

The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.

Vitamix 5200 blender, $427 (reduced from $550)

Schwinn indoor cycling bike: $999



Amazon

This Scwhinn bike is compatible with popular third-party cycling apps, like Peloton and Zwift. It features a full-color, backlit LCD console that monitors your heart rate, speed, time, distance and calories burned while cycling. It also has an adjustable race-style seat and dual-link foot pedals with toe cages and clips for a secure ride.

Schwinn Fitness indoor cycling bike, $999 (reduced from $1,199)

Blender Bottle: $10

Amazon

Blender Bottles are ideal for mixing up protein shakes on the go. Amazon's offering discounts on the 20 and 28-ounce sizes, so it's a good time to stock up.

Blender Bottle (20 oz.), $10 (reduced from $11)

Blender Bottle (28 oz.), $10 (reduced from $11)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $600

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $540 (reduced from $830)

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $30

Amazon

Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)

Cricut Easypress 2: $100



Amazon

This heat-press machine (available in two sizes, 9 by 9 inches and 12 by 10 inches) eliminates the need for an iron and simplifies heat-transfer projects. In short, it makes applying a decal on a T-shirt a breeze.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (9" x 9"), $100 (reduced from $189)

The larger model is ideal for bigger projects like sweatshirts.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (12" x 10"), $199 (reduced from $239)

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket: $159



Amazon

This 10-foot-by-10-foot, extra large throw blanket is the perfect last-minute cozy gift for friends or family members. It's large enough to fit the whole family but still compact enough to fit into a normal washing machine.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $159 (reduced from $169)

Luna sherpa weighted blanket: $43



Amazon

Weighted blankets provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better in 2023. Right now, you can get this sherpa weighted blanket from Luna for a crazy good price. The blanket is 50% off on Amazon right now, but you can also apply a 20% off coupon for even more savings.

This Luna weighted blanket is made with soft sherpa and premium glass beads. This weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.

Luna premium sherpa weighted blanket, $43 (reduced from $90)

Redliro under desk treadmill: $319

Amazon

Consider this under-desk treadmill if you work from home and want to get more movement into your daily routine.

This motorized walking and jogging treadmill offers 12 preset exercise modes as well as the option to manually adjust the setting for your perfect workout.

Redliro under desk treadmill, $319 (reduced from $480)

Bowflex Xceed home gym: $799

Amazon

This compact home gym system can give you a full body workout with over 65 potential exercises. The Bowflex Power Rods can be used to adjust the resistance from as low as 5 lbs to up to 210 lbs. It features an integrated lat tower and a removable leg extension/curl attachment.

Bowflex Xceed home gym, $799 (reduced from $999)

14" Asus Chromebook: $200

Amazon

Amazon is currently offering an unbeatable deal on this 14-inch Asus Chromebook. The lightweight, portable laptop features an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

14" Asus Chromebook, $200 (reduced from $300)

Best Walmart deals in February 2023



If you're looking for a great deal at Walmart, start here. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of popular items, including Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more.

Vizio 50" V-Series 4K Smart TV: $298

Walmart

Perfect for smaller spaces, this 4.4-star-rated Vizio features intelligent 4K upscaling, a gaming mode and Dolby Vision Bright. This television also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can watch a show late at night without waking anyone up.

Vizio 50" V-Series 4L Smart TV, $298 (reduced from $358)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on currently sale at Walmart for $99. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Bose Sport Earbuds true wireless Bluetooth headphones: $129



Walmart

These 4.3-star-rated Bose earbuds are designed to stay in your ear, even while working out. These earbuds feature sweat- and water-resistance, gesture-based controls and up to 15 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

Save $50 at Walmart now.

Bose Sport Earbuds true wireless Bluetooth headphones, $129 (reduced from $179)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $349

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $280



Walmart

You can really clean up with this Walmart deal: The Dyson V7 handheld vacuum is $120 off right now. It features 40 minutes of run time, a detangling head and whole-machine filtration.

Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner, $280 (reduced from $400)

Samsung 85" Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $2,298

Walmart

Between the NFL playoffs and the big game coming in February, now's a great time to upgrade your television. Fortunately, Walmart has a great deal on a top-rated big-screen Samsung TV: This 4.9-star-rated model is $1,700 off right now. It features AI-based 4K upscaling, 120 Hz refresh rate (perfect for gaming), Quantum HDR 24x, Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound.

Samsung 85" Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $2,298 (reduced from $4,000)

Best budget Roku TV deals at Walmart

Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV for the the Big Game? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle: $559

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Xbox Series X: $588

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $588

Echelon Sport exercise rower: $297

Walmart

The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a built-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.

The Echelon Sport exercise rower includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)

Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $597)

The Pioneer Woman FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker: $50

Walmart

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen essentials: Walmart has rolled back prices on a number of The Pioneer Woman kitchenware and appliances. You can get a new single-serve coffee maker, complete with Ree Drummond's signature floral prints, for just $50 right now.

Walmart reviewers rave about this 4.2-star-rated single-serve Hamilton Beach coffee maker that brews up to 10 ounces of coffee via K-cup pods or up to 14 ounces via ground coffee. "There is no clock to program, no brew size to program," says one verified purchaser. "All you have to do is pop in your pod or use the cup for your own coffee. Put in your water and brew. It is as simple as that."

"I would highly recommend this product," the reviewer concludes.

The Pioneer Woman FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker, $50

The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set

Walmart

Walmart is offering an unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set. At $24, this would be a great deal for one slow cooker, but this deal actually includes a set of two The Pioneer Woman slow cookers. The 1.5-quart slow cookers feature a vintage floral design and three temperature settings.

The removable stoneware crocks and glass lids are dishwasher safe.

"I love these little crockpots," a reviewer says. "It is perfect to make small portioned meals and the two pack makes it easy to prepare several meals in advance."

The Pioneer Woman 2-piece floral slow cooker set, $24 (reduced from $30)

12-piece Rachael Ray cookware set: $109

Walmart

The 12-piece set includes a 6-quart stock pot with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 10-inch frying pan, 8.5-inch frying pan, a 11.75-inch deep frying pan, a 9-inch x 13-inch baking sheet, a large nylon turner, a large nylon slotted spoon and a garbage bowl.

One Walmart reviewer shared their family's experience with the set: "I bought this set for my daughter because she moved out into her own place.She loves the quality of the pots and pans. The non stick is awesome and its a very good looking set!"

Rachael Ray 12-piece nonstick pots and pans set, $109 (reduced from $198)

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set: $60

Walmart

Right now, you can give your whole pantry a new-for-2023 makeover with this 25-piece kitchen essentials set from The Pioneer Woman.

This adorable pantry set includes a utensil crock, napkin box, silicone tool set, butter dish, measuring cups and spoons, a sugar bowl, ramekins and more.

Says one Walmart reviewer about this 4.7-star-rated set: "I bought this set for a housewarming gift. You can't go wrong with anything The Pioneer Woman. They absolutely loved it."

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set, $60 (reduced from $75)

Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones: $160



Walmart

These Skullcandy wireless on-ear headphones have an impressive 4.6-star rating -- and they're currently on sale. They offer a frequency range of 20 Hz-20 kHz for deep lows and euphoric highs.

One reviewer wrote, "The sound quality is amazing, these literally blew me away! What has me even more amped is how quickly they charge. These come at an unbelievable value in comparison to other higher-end brands".

Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones, $160 (reduced $190)

Orfeld cold-press juicer: $80

Walmart

Up your nutrition game in 2023 with this 4.9-star-rated cold-press juicer, well under half price at Walmart now. It boasts two speeds, easy 5-second cleanup, quiet operation (65 dB) and 90% juice output.

"Amazing product. Just amazing," says one Walmart reviewer. "I have the other type of juice maker but this one is easy to clean and very easy to use. So easy than even a 10 year old can make juice by themselves."

Orfeld cold-press juicer, $80 (reduced from $200)

Carote 10-piece nonstick pots and pans set: $105

Walmart

Give your kitchen a refresh for 2023 with this gorgeous 10-piece Carote pots and pans set.

The set is made with eco-friendly nonstick granite material. It includes a 9.5-inch frying pan skillet, an 11-inch frying pan skillet, a 2.4-quart saucepan with a lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole dish with a lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with a lid and a silicone spatula. This gives you everything you need to boil, fry, steam and saute a nice healthy meal for yourself or your family.

Carote 10-piece nonstick pots and pans set, $105 (reduced from $240)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer: $69

Walmart

If you're in need of a new air fryer for the new year, Walmart has a deal for you. This touchscreen air fryer from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful home line is on sale now. This 6-quart air fryer lets you air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate food with little-to-no oil needed. The removable crisping tray and pan are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

You'll want to hop on this deal quickly, as some of the color options have already sold out.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer, $69 (reduced from $89)

NordicTrack C 1100i smart treadmill with 10" touchscreen: $899

Walmart

Walmart has an incredible clearance deal on this NordicTrack C 1100i smart treadmill -- it's currently less than half its original price. It boasts a top speed of 10 MPH, an incline of up to 10% and a weight limit of 300 pounds. You also get Bluetooth connectivity, a pair of speakers, a 10" touchscreen for watching workout classes and a built-in cooling fan.

NordicTrack X 1100i smart treadmill with touchscreen, $899 (reduced from $1,872)

SuperFit 2-in-1 treadmill: $314

Walmart

This SuperFit 2-in-1 folding treadmill works as both a running treadmill or an under-desk walking treadmill making it the perfect addition to your home gym or home office.

Right now, you can save more than $150 on this foldable treadmill at Walmart.

SuperFit 2-in-1 folding treadmill, $314 (reduced from $492)

Wyze robot vacuum with room mapping: $149



Walmart

The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation. The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It's able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.

The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.

Wyze robot vacuum, $149 (reduced from $329)

Shark Vacmop cordless vacuum and mop: $49



Walmart

This Shark cordless Vacmop combines powerful suction and spray mopping for an all-in-one hardwood floor cleaner. The best part? It's only $49 right now at Walmart.

Shark Vacmop cordless vacuum and mop, $49 (reduced from $79)

Rattan bar cabinet with wine holder: $195

Walmart

Good looking furniture at Walmart? Believe it: This 5-star rated rattan bar cabinet has a midcentury modern inspired style that classes up any living space. It holds 12 glasses of wine with plenty of interior storage for bar accessories and drinkware.

Rattan bar cabinet with wine holder, $195 (reduced from $284)

Nestl bed sheets set (queen): $20

Walmart

Says one reviewer about these clearance-priced microfiber sheets: "They stay cool and soft wash after wash. They are a third of the price I have paid for other sheets that don't have the same comfort."

Available in a wide range of colors and sizes.

Nestl bed sheets set (queen), $20 (reduced from $30)

Workpro freestanding storage shelves: $80

Walmart

Get a start on spring cleaning with these clearance-priced storage shelves. They're perfect for organizing a garage or basement, especially if you buy a couple. Rated 4.5 stars.

Workpro freestanding storage shelves, $80 (reduced from $150)

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker: $170

Walmart

Looking to save money and make your coffee at home this year? Consider this versatile coffee brewer from Keurig. It allows you to brew single-serve K-cups or a traditional pot of coffee. It also includes a multi-position water resovioir that can be positioned to the left, right or back of the brewer to best fit your counter space.

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker, $170 (reduced from $200)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): $199



Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $199 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $179

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. You'll save up to $171 at Walmart now with this deal.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $179 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $295 (reduced from $460)

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: $129



Lenovo

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $129 (reduced from $375)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' TV: $1,998



Samsung

Walmart has the 75-inch model of Samsung's popular 'The Frame' TV on sale now for $1,000 off. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

75" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,998 (reduced from $2,999)

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells: $99

Walmart

Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year's resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $89 now at Walmart.

The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.

At this price, why not pick up a set of two?

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $99 (reduced from $200)

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle: $169

Walmart

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console: $240



Microsoft via Walmart

Here's your opportunity to gifta brand new gaming console and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $240 at Walmart now. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can.

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $299)

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $49



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $49

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set: $61

Walmart

If you want an upgraded knife set from The Pioneer Woman, check out this expanded stainless steel set. The knives' blades are made from specially formulated, high-alloy steel designed for strength, durability and precision cutting. It includes includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 3.5-inch bird's beak knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $61 (reduced from $77)

Disney Encanto 4-piece kids bedroom set: $75

Walmart

Give your toddler's room a makeover for the new year. The four-piece Disney Encant bedroom set includes a sleep and play bed with a low mattress height and guardrails, a six-bin toy organizer with reusable cling stickers, a table and chair. Mattress is sold separately ($32).

Disney Encanto 4-piece bedroom set, $75 (reduced from $120)

Not the right design? Not to worry -- Walmart offers this bedroom set with a number of different kid-friendly characters:

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Apple via Walmart

Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 right now.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Choose from five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

Lenovo Tab M8: $69



Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $69 (reduced from $119)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $149

Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $149, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $149 (reduced from $199)

4moms RockaRoo baby rocker: $100



Walmart

This top-rated baby rocker is on sale now for $70 off. It provides a soothing front-to-back gliding motion that babies love with 5 range of motion options to choose from. It also features a toy mobile with removable toys to keep your baby entertained and a safety strap fastener for secure rocking.

4moms Rockaroo baby rocker, $100 (reduced from $170)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $45



Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $44.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $45 (reduced from $80)

Febfoxs baby monitor: $25

Walmart

These 4.6-star-rated baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room. Right now you can get this camera on sale for only $25 at Walmart.

Febfoxs baby monitor, $25 (reduced from $70)

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set: $89



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items this holiday season. Now, Walmart has discounted this ceramic cookware set from the best-selling brand in time for the holidays. The set includes twelve items; a one-quart saucepan, a three-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a five-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8" and 10" skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)

Best online clearance deals at Walmart

Shop these major clearance deals now for even more savings. Walmart has a ton of great clearance items that are up to 65% off now.

The Pioneer Woman puffer jacket: $20 (save $20)

Walmart

Puffer jackets are one of the hottest winter trends this year, and right now you can get this cozy puffer from The Pioneer Woman for 50% off. The puffer jacket is reversible with a vibrant quilted pattern on one side and a cozy sherpa material on the other.

The Pioneer Woman puffer jacket: $20 (reduced from $40)

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set: $25

Amazon

This adorable four-piece bedroom set comes with one comforter, two shams, and one decorative pillow. The set comes in two sizes; full/queen and king.

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set, $25 (reduced from $69)

Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner: $62



Walmart

The Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner features a dual-tank water system, fast heated drying and a removable nozzle. Includes a power spin brush roll and two cleaning solution pods to get you started.

Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner, $62 (reduced from $119)

Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $248

Shark via Walmart

This 4.4-star-rated Shark EZ robot vacuum cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 30-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark EZ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $248 (reduced from $450)

Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop: $159



Walmart

This two-in-one device features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display and a precision touchpad. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Gateway Notebook runs on Windows 10 and right now it's only $159.

"Excellent laptop for the price," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "I use it almost completely to run basic games. It runs Roblox and RuneScape Classic, OldSchool RuneScape very well. I have no complaints with it, it's an amazing laptop, especially for such a low price!"

11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop, $159 (reduced from $199)

Decathlon Rockrider 21-speed mountain bike: $128

Walmart

Looking to get active or spend more time outdoors in 2023? Check out this deal on the Decathlon Rockrider 21-speed mountain bike.

This 21-speed mountain bike features a 100% aluminum frame that is lightweight, yet durable. The bike's 80mm front suspension lets you overcome obstacles on slightly uneven trails. This bike is a great starter mountain bike, and right now it is on clearance for $220 off.

Decathlon Rockrider 21-speed mountain bike, $128 (reduced from $348)

27" Asus TUF gaming monitor

Walmart

The Asus TUF gaming monitor is on sale right now at Walmart for over $100 off list price. It boasts a 1080p HD display, 1-millisecond response time and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The monitor provides high-quality visuals with enhanced details in dark areas of a game.

37" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $190 (reduced from $299)

Serta bed pillow set: $20

Walmart

This four-pack of super comfy Serta pillows is on clearance now for only $20. The pillows are made with a soft-knit fabric and a premium down-like fill to give you a great night's sleep.

Serta bed pillow set, $20 (reduced from $40)

Bomaker portable Wi-Fi projector: $70

Walmart

This Bomaker portable Wi-Fi projector is great for at-home movie nights. It provides vivid sharp projectors indoors or outdoors with a 9000:1 contrast ratio.

"I was so impressed the first time I powered the Bomaker up and projected to a plain white wall in my unfinished basement. I could not believe the clarity and the huge projected screen." writes one Walmart reviewer.

Bomaker portable Wi-Fi projector, $70 (reduced from $160)

Serta pushbutton faux leather power recliner: $295

Walmart

Walmart reviewers say this 4.2-star-rated Serta power recliner, on clearance now, is perfect for those who are shorter.

"These chairs seem extremely sturdy but comfortable," says one Walmart reviewer. "I am 5'5" and these chairs were extremely comfortable. The power recline is smooth and motor is quiet. Would recommend to anyone looking for an affordable power recliner."

Includes a one-year warranty.

Serta pushbutton faux leather power recliner, $295 (reduced from $499)

Kenmore smart charcoal grill: $197

Walmart

Planning to grill for the big game or a President's Day weekend get-together? Then check out this Kenmore smart grill. It has Bluetooth capabilities and allows you to easily set times, monitor four meat probe temperatures and view the ambient grill temp gauge right from your phone.

"The smart device is super easy to use. Connect with the Kenmore app and pick your meat type, temperature and doneness. It also notifies you when the meat reaches your set temperature. [It's] perfect for those who like to multi-task." shared one reviewer.

Kenmore smart charcoal grill, $197 (reduced from $350)

HP DeskJet 4175e all-in-one wireless color inkjet printer: $69

Walmart

This affordable HP inkjet printer with Wi-Fi functionality prints up to 8.5 pages per minute in black and 5.5 pages per minute in color. The purchase includes a free 12-month subscription to HP Instant Ink, which allows you to print up to 700 pages a month via automatic ink delivery.

HP DeskJet 4175e all-in-one wireless color inkjet printer, $69 (reduced from $119)

