Furniture deals from Walmart+ Weekend plus the best expensive-looking furniture from Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This bed with a high-end feel from Desert Fields is sold at Walmart, among other expensive-looking pieces. Walmart

Walmart furniture has been getting more stylish over the years. More than just short-term furniture for college kids and first apartments, Walmart now has furniture pieces that can easily pass for high-end buys, at least at first glance. Walmart has a bunch of chic-looking furniture on sale during Walmart's Amazon Prime Day-like sale, Walmart+ Weekend.

The top products in this article:

What is Walmart+ Weekend?

Walmart+ Weekend is Walmart's Prime Day-like online savings event exclusively for Walmart+ members.

During Walmart+ Weekend, only Walmart+ members can access Walmart's deepest discounts on Shark vacuums, Gateway laptops, playhouses, Michael Kors handbags, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and more. Plus, only Walmart+ members will have access to Walmart's PlayStation 5 restock on Thursday.

Tap the button below to discover all the deals included in Walmart+ Weekend.

How do I sign up for Walmart+?

In addition to giving you access to Walmart+ Weekend and its deals, a Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), early access to Walmart deals (such as Walmart+ Weekend, Black Friday deals and member-only PS5 restocks) and prescription drug discounts. Walmart+ members also save 10 cents per gallon on gas at participating Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide.

Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day free trial. Note that only paid subscribers can take advantage of early-access deals and PS5 restocks.

Walmart+ is normally priced at $12.95 per month, or $98 per year. That's less than a year of Amazon Prime.

Sign up to become a Walmart+ member below.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

Below is a selection of expensive-looking furniture from Walmart from design-forward brands, such as Novograts, Gap Home, Queer Eye and more. Whether you're searching for a new bed, dresser or TV stand, Walmart has something for your style, from boho to modern. And best of all, everything is either on sale or at Walmart's affordable prices.

Looking for more great furniture ideas? Take a look at these top-rated sofa beds that our readers love, and bedding to go with it. Don't forget to check out these Ikea-inspired furniture options we found online, plus the best Ikea-style furniture and decor at Amazon. And if you have limited room, check out these small couches.

Larissa sofa

Walmart

This top-rated sofa is $100 off right now during Walmart+ Weekend.

The three-seater sofa features dual USB ports and side pockets for device charging and storage.

Larissa sofa, $349 (regularly $450)

Einfach platform bed frame

Walmart

This bed frame, with a square-stitched headboard in a linen-inspired fabric, comes in two colors and two sizes. You can use a box spring with it if you'd like.

Einfach platform queen bed frame, $190 (regularly $285)

Novogratz Finley four-drawer dresser

Walmart

This dresser has retro-style gold metal hairpin legs, four drawers and a midcentury feel. This 46.92" x 31.18" x 19.69" piece of furniture comes with a wall-anchor kit to prevent injuries.

Novogratz Finley four-drawer dresser, $196 (reduced from $240)

Desert Fields modern boho solid wood platform queen bed

Walmart

You'd never believe this eye-catching boho queen bed is from Walmart. It's available in four colors and made of solid pine wood. It offers a midcentury look. Also find it in twin and king sizes.

Desert Fields modern boho solid wood platform queen bed, $409 (reduced from $599)

Queer Eye Liam futon

Walmart

Who said futons only belong in dorm rooms? This green velvet option from Queer Eye passes as a regular couch. Measuring 79 inches long and 33 inches deep, it easily converts between sitting, lounging and sleeping positions.

Queer Eye Liam futon, $360 (reduced from $405)

OFM wood and navy fabric swivel counter stool

Walmart

These midcentury-style, 24-inch bar stools come in navy blue or beige. Their seats swivel 360 degrees, and they come with plastic floor protectors, in case you're worried about your floors scratching.

OFM wood and navy fabric swivel counter stool, $133 (reduced from $302)

Gap Home upholstered wood base sofa

Walmart

This 85-inch-long modern sofa in a linen-style fabric has an exposed wood base. Find it in three colors. Two throw pillows are included.

Gap Home upholstered wood base sofa, $559 (reduced from $635)

Woven Paths modern farmhouse barn door TV stand

Walmart

This modern farmhouse-style TV stand fits up to a 65-inch TV. Find this 24" x 58" x 16" TV stand with barn doors in five colors.

Woven Paths modern farmhouse barn door TV stand, $174 (reduced from $219)

Desert Fields eclectic boho four-drawer dresser

Walmart

Choose from three colors in this boho, 41.3" x 29.7" x 19.7", four-drawer dresser. Each drawer is finished in a linen-look paper, and the dresser comes with a wall anchor kit to prevent tipping.

Desert Fields eclectic boho four-drawer dresser, $245 (reduced from $283)

Kate and Laurel Arendahl traditional arch mirror

Walmart

This arch mirror is reminiscent of Anthropologie's top-rated Gleaming Primrose mirror, but is sold at less than half the price. It has a baroque-inspired design and measures at 30.75" x 19".

Kate and Laurel Arendahl traditional arch mirror, $139

Related content from CBS Essentials: