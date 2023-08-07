Amazon back-to-school deal: Spend $40 on school supplies and get a 20% discount

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you or your kids are are headed back to school in the next month or two -- or you just need extra office supplies, we have a great deal for you. If you were planning a run to Costco or Sam's Club for school supplies, take a moment to check out the Amazon Stock Up and Save deal first -- you can snag it now, before it ends.

This limited-time offer, available only to Prime Members, is your chance to save on top-rated office supplies and school supplies including pencils, paper, dividers, folders and so much more. All you need to do is spend at least $40 on these eligible products, and Amazon will give you 20% off of all of them.

What's on sale in the Amazon Stock Up and Save offer?

The Stock Up and Save deal applies to over 1,000 items, including everyday essentials such as groceries and back-to-school supplies.

All eligible items are listed on Amazon's Stock Up and Save store. Some of the Amazon brands on sale include: Amazon Basic Care, Amazon Basics, Happy Belly, Solimo, Kitzy, Mama Bear, Presto!, WAG, Wonder Bound, Amazon Elements and more.

There are so many different items included in the sale that it's easy to hit the $40 minimum. We've shared some of our top picks below.

Your 20% Stock Up and Save discount will be reflected at checkout. The discount will be applied to Stock Up and Save eligible items only. Stock Up and Save is a limited-time offer and available to Prime members only. You can save up to $100 per eligible order. This offer is not applicable to Subscribe and Save orders.

Shop our favorite Amazon Stock Up and Save sale finds

Amazon has discounted a variety of back-to-school essentials during the Stock Up and Save sale. Remember, these home and classroom necessities are all 20% off when you spend $40 or more. Their full price is listed below, before the 20% off discount.

Amazon Basics woodcased #2 pencils

Amazon

You'll get a box of 30 lead-cased pre-sharpened pencils from Amazon Basics -- or 150, if you really want to stock up.

Amazon Basics 30-count woodcased #2 pencils, $6



Amazon Basics 150-count woodcased #2 pencils, $15

Amazon Basics two-pocket plastic dividers, 5-tab set of 3



Amazon

Many schools call for these exact type of dividers. If your child's school or college is one of them, stock up now. You'll get three dividers with five tabs each in multiple colors.

Amazon Basics two-pocket plastic dividers, 5-tab set of 3, $9 (regularly $10)

Amazon Basics 40-colors supertip washable markers



Amazon

This beautiful marker set is great for anyone with an art class, or even for adults who prefer creating masterpieces in marker with long-lasting, high-pigment ink. The ink is washable, too.

Amazon Basics 40-colors super tip washable markers, $9 (reduced from $14)

Amazon Basics plastic 3-hole-punch folders with two pockets



Amazon

Stay organized with this six-pack of colorful folders. Made of durable plastic, they have two pockets for extra paper storage. Easy to load into a ring binder and ideal for home, school or work.

Amazon Basics plastic 3-hole-punch folders with two pockets, pack of 6, $15

Amazon Basics plastic 3-hole-punch folders with two pockets, pack of 12, $24

Amazon Basics 12-pack tank-style highlighters



Amazon

Highlight everything you need using this fluorescent ink highlighter. Its chisel tip creates thick and thin lines while the tank-style barrel ensures long-lasting performance.

Amazon Basics 12-pack tank-style highlighters, $6



Amazon Basics 24-count premium colored pencils

Amazon

Amazon Basics premium colored pencils give you 24 vibrant colors with soft lead for smooth application. Includes tin storage case for organization and protection. Perfect for fine detail drawing, shading and layering. There are also 48-count and 72-count options available.

Amazon Basics 24-count premium colored pencils, $5 (reduced from $13)



Solimo medium roast K-cup coffee pods



Solimo via Amazon

Every college student needs coffee, and so do you during school days. Amazon's Solimo brand medium roast coffee pods are 20% off right now. These pods are compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 Keurig K-cup brewers. Choose from 13 blends. This coffee is rated 4.4 stars on Amazon.

Solimo medium roast coffee pods (100 ct.), $30

What is the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale?

The Stock Up and Save sale is a limited-time offer that's exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

The sale unlocks an extra 20% off on top-rated bulk household essentials. Amazon Prime members don't need a coupon code to access this deal.

Prime members only need to make a qualifying purchase of $40 or more. The program automatically unlocks the discount on Stock Up and Save items in your cart, once your cart reaches $40 worth of eligible items.

But hurry, this exclusive Amazon Prime discount program is a limited-time offer.

Who can shop the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale?

Like we said, the Stock Up and Save sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

If you're not a member, that means you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime first.

Amazon Prime membership (1 year), $139

