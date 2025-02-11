Where to get sandbags for Los Angeles County's latest storm

With California's biggest storm of the season on its way this week, officials have set up sandbag pickup stations throughout Los Angeles County.

The National Weather Services expects rain to hit Los Angeles and Ventura counties early Wednesday and continue through Friday. It's expected to bring at least 1.5 inches of rain, prompting flood watches in all of the recent burn scars. NWS meteorologists specifically mentioned a high risk of flooding and debris flows in the Palisades, Franklin, Eaton and Bridge burn scars.

To prepare, LA Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom hardened the areas with thousands of concrete barriers and sandbags. Along with these preparations, officials advised residents to pick up free sandbags to protect their homes from the rain and potential debris flows.

LA County officials have a dashboard for fire stations and other community centers offering sandbags and sand to prepare for the potential rain.

Pasadena officials set up additional sandbag distribution centers at the following locations. These locations will have pre-filled sandbags and self-serve stations where residents can fill their own.

Robinson Park (south parking lot), 1081 N. Fair Oaks, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.,

Victory Park (parking lot along Altadena Dr.), 2575 Paloma St, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

City officials established self-serve stations at two fire stations:

Fire Station 37, 3430 E. Foothill Blvd., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fire Station 38, 1150 Linda Vista Ave., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pasadena residents are limited to 10 pre-filled sandbags. Proof of residency is required to receive the sand and sandbags for both LA County and Pasadena locations.

Officials recommended residents prepare a go bag in case of any evacuations.