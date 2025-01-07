What to put in your "go bag" for a fire or other emergency evacuation
One of the most important parts of an emergency action plan is a go bag filled with everything you need in case of an evacuation.
Here's what you need to know about how to put one together.
What is a go bag?
An emergency supply kit or go bag is typically a backpack filled with the essentials and personal documents. Cal Fire recommends everyone have their kit ready before a wildfire or disaster to ensure a quick evacuation and contain everything someone would need for an extended stay away from their home.
Go bags should contain the following:
- A 3-day supply of non-perishable food & 3 gallons of water per person
- A map with at least 2 evacuation routes
- Necessary prescriptions or medications
- A change of clothes & extra eyeglasses/contact lenses
- Extra car keys, credit cards, cash, or traveler's checks
- A first aid kit & sanitation supplies
- A flashlight & battery-powered radio with extra batteries
Also, ensure the pack contains any copies of important documents, including birth certificates, passports, IDs, etc.
If time allows, people can also pack easy-to-carry valuables, family photos, irreplaceable items and chargers.
Families can prepare a go bag for every relative. The bag should be light enough to carry for an extended amount of time. If you cannot lift it into a vehicle, then it may be too heavy.
Firefighters created a phonetic list, dubbed the "6 P's of Evacuation," to remember everything that should go with you and your emergency kit:
- People, pets and papers
- phone numbers & important documents
- Prescriptions, vitamins & eyeglasses
- Pictures & irreplaceable memorabilia
- Personal computer, hard drive & disks
- "Plastic" (credit cards, ATM cards) & cash
Cal Fire also said that food and water can be put in a cooler or tub with wheels to make it easier to transport.