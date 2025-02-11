Rainstorms threaten fire burn scar areas, state and local resources in place

Ahead of the upcoming storm, state and local efforts are underway to protect fire burn scar communities.

According to the National Weather Service, widespread rain is expected early Wednesday through Friday for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties with one to two inches of precipitation forecasted.

A flash flood watch will go into effect Thursday afternoon through late night. Weather officials said the greatest risk of flooding is within the Eaton, Palisades, Franklin, and Bridge fire burn scars.

On Tuesday morning, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will share city storm preparations for the Palisades Fire area.

According to the Governor's Office, emergency protection materials such as straw wattles, compost silt socks, and silt fences have been installed to contain hazardous materials from the Eaton and Palisades Fires from entering creeks, rivers, and other bodies of water.

Over the last month, the state's Debris Flow Task Force has completed debris basin clean-up and is placing K-rails in key locations to divert debris flow – sandbags and super sacks have also been laid out.

Caltrans is placing erosion control devices, including wattles, to limit mudflows and is monitoring for rocks and other debris from slopes along Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

In burn scar areas, officials recommend preparing for possible sudden debris flows by having a go-bag packed and knowing evacuation routes.

The Governor's Office said the California National Guard has 70 soldiers and heavy engineering equipment on standby in Los Alamitos for debris removal, it it's needed.

Cal Office of Emergency Services is also prepositioning fire resources in Los Angeles County, including 10 engines, two dozers, a helicopter with four rescue swimmers, two hand crews and a dispatcher.