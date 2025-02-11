Watch CBS News
Flash flood watch issued for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties ahead of back-to-back rainstorms

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A flash flood watch has been issued for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties ahead of two rainstorms that will increase the potential of debris flow in burn scar areas.

KCAL News Meteorologist Amber Lee said back-to-back storms will tap into the atmospheric river increasing the chances of intense rain.

The National Weather Service is concerned that the upcoming rainstorms will increase the potential for flooding and debris flow in burn scar areas.  ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The flash flood watch will go into effect Thursday afternoon through late night. Weather officials said the greatest risk of flooding is within the Eaton, Palisades, Franklin and Bridge burn scars.

Lee said the first storm will make its appearance Wednesday evening going into Thursday morning. The second storm will begin Thursday into Friday.

Los Angeles and Ventura counties could get 1.50 to 3 inches of rain while the mountains and foothills could get 3 to 6 inches, the NWS said.

Forecasters said the storm will start as an atmospheric river over the middle of the state and then morph into a classic winter storm with a warm and cold front.

If rain totals become more than the predicted amounts, very dangerous situations may develop.

Potential impacts from the storms:

  • Moderate risk – significant flooding and burn scar debris flow
  • High risk for urban flooding of some roads and parking lots
  • High-risk swift water rescues
  • Highest risks on Thursday

The storm will clear heading into the weekend, but cloudy conditions will remain Saturday and Sunday. 

