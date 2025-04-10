Temperatures expected to be high in Inland Empire, valleys as warming trend continues

The Inland Empire and valleys remain under a Next Weather Alert as high temperatures and heat are expected through Friday.

KCAL News issued a Next Weather Alert earlier this week as a high-pressure ridge was moving into the Southern California region.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s and 90s which is up to 20 degrees warmer than the early April average. KCAL News Meteorologist Alex Biston said this will be the first prolonged heat event of 2025.

People are advised to minimize outdoor activity during peak hours of heat.

The National Weather Service said low marine clouds will be present in the mornings and evenings, but the sun should be out most of the afternoons.

The warming trend will last until the weekend before cooler conditions begin Saturday. AN onshore flow will develop and strengthen bringing in fog.