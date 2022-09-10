Tropical Storm Kay brings mudslide concerns for Monrovia residents

Monrovia community bracing for rain that will come with Tropical Storm Kay

Monrovia community bracing for rain that will come with Tropical Storm Kay

Monrovia community bracing for rain that will come with Tropical Storm Kay

Monrovia residents are bracing once again for threat of mudslides from the burned scar area of the foothills where the Bobcat Fire took place in Sept. 2020.

With Tropical Storm Kay expected to bring rain through the Southland on Friday and Saturday, Monrovia residents began setting up wooden deflectors and K-Rails to help protect themselves and their neighbors from mudslides.

Friday afternoon there were already signs showing what is expected to come this weekend: rain.

"Obviously we're still concerned with any potential flooding. Just because until the hillside grows back, we're not going to feel 100 percent comfortable," Stephen Kallin told CBSLA Reporter Jeff Nguyen.

Though it has been several years since the Bobcat Fire burned, the terrain hasn't had enough time to grow back, leaving the door open for potential mudslides.

"The Bobcat Fire area has had some recovery in the past 2 years but it's still not fully recovered. We're watching the area because of potential for mudslides," Steven Frasher of Los Angeles County's Public Works Department said.

LA County Public Works has cleared out the catch basins along the foothills for months but it's asking people in downstream communities to pitch in by doing things like making sure your garbage cans aren't right up against a curb and getting sandbags in place before the rain starts.

Residents can find sandbags at local LA County Fire stations.

Last winter rain came down in Monrovia and the K-Rails and boards held up. Residents are expected to keep the k-rails in tact for a few more years.

"If they go away sooner great. If it's longer, it's fine too. It's a peace of mind. It's comforting to have some protection here just in case the worst case scenario happens," Kallin said.