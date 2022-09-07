Category 2 Hurricane Kay approaching Baja California

Category 2 Hurricane Kay approaching Baja Californiaget the free app
A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling Southern California.
Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but it's unclear whether the storm will make an impact because it's expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.
While it's still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the region.
However, even some cloud cover might not be able to dampen the elevated temperatures expected on Friday. Excessive heat warnings will remain across most of Southern California through Friday and may extend into Saturday morning.
Hurricane Kay expected to dissipate near Southern California
While Hurricane Kay is expected to slow down and deviate away from Southern California, the very first effects of this storm may arrive in Los Angeles as early as Thursday.
Right now, Kay is a formidable category 2 hurricane with sustained winds reaching speeds of 105 mph. It has promoted a hurricane warning in the west side of Central Baja California, tropical storm warnings for the entire east coast of Baja California, and a tropical storm watch from northern Baja California to the U.S.-Mexico border.
It is not expected to remain a hurricane as it approaches Southern California. In fact, it is expected to slow down and turn left out toward the Pacific Ocean as it rounds its initial approach. However, the positioning of the storm may place Southern California in the right front quadrant which typically experiences significant rainfall and brings the potential of severe weather.
The heavy rain brings the possibility of heavy rain and potential of flash floods throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County and parts of the Inland Empire.
Beaches between Orange County and the Palos Verdes Peninsula may get waves between 5 to 6 feet which can create dangerous rip currents making swimming in those areas, particularly dangerous.
While Kay is expected to arrive on Thursday, the brunt of the system will happen on Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings the possibility of more rounds of clouds, showers and storms. The storm is expected to lighten up around Monday creating a chance to usher in autumn weather with cooler and quieter conditions.
As of now, Kay is not expected to make landfall in Southern California as a tropical storm. The last tropical storm to directly hit California was on Sept. 25, 1939. Within that month four tropical storms impacted Southern California.
A tremendous heat wave, that broiled Southern California for days, led up to the onslaught of tropical storms.