7 people hospitalized after possible overdose at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

Parademics took six staff members and one youth to local hospitals after a suspected overdose and possible drug exposure at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall.

The Los Angeles County Probation Department said staff immediately administered Narcan to the individuals after finding them at roughly 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officials said they are all in stable condition, with the youth and some staff members expected to be released later on Wednesday.

The incident forced staff to place the facility on lockdown. On Tuesday, LA County Probation officials said they arrested a nonprofit worker for allegedly smuggling drugs into Los Padrinos. Investigators found more than 170 white pills on him, according to LA County Probation.

Embroiled in controversy for years, a state inspector deemed Los Padrinos "unsuitable" in December 2024 after staff could not stem the flow of drugs, failed to bring the juvenile prisoners to medical appointments and did not prevent retaliation against inmates who filed grievances. At the time, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said LA County "utterly failed" to provide safety to the juvenile hall prisoners.

Months later, he announced charges against 30 correction officers for allegedly enabling "gladiator fights" at the facility. According to Bonta's Office, the charged officers allowed and sometimes encouraged 69 fights at Los Padrinos between July 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. State prosecutors said 143 kids between the ages of 12 and 18 were beaten during those six months.

More youth added to Los Padrinos despite depopulation plan

The systemic problems forced California to close Los Padrinos, with a judge approving a plan to depopulate the facility in May. LA County Probation said it planned to move more than 100 youth detainees out of the facility.

The population at the facility has slightly increased since officials announced the plan, according to figures on the LA County Probation website.

On May 14, Los Padrinos housed 267 youth: 239 boys and 28 girls. As of July 1, the facility houses 276 youth, according to LA County Probation's website. However, officials included a breakdown of youth detainees underneath its current population figures.

In the breakdown, LA County Probation officials stated that Los Padrinos houses 253 males and 25 females, totaling 278.

After receiving the judge's approval for the depopulation plan, LA County Probation noted that the facility will not be entirely depopulated or closed, and the more than 100 detainees will be transferred to another facility.