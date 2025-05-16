Judge approves plan to depopulate Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

A judge approved Los Angeles County Probation's plan to move more than 100 youth detainees out of the troubled Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall.

"This plan reflects our continued commitment to balancing public safety, legal compliance, and the rehabilitative needs of the young people in our care," a probation spokesperson wrote. "While the court's decision is an important step forward, certain variables—such as facility readiness, youth evaluations, and required inspections—must still be completed before the transition can begin."

As of May 14, Los Padrinos houses 267 youth: 239 boys and 28 girls. LA County probation noted that the facility will not be fully depopulated or closed and the more than 100 detainees will be transferred to another facility. The department will implement the plan with the Board of State and Community Corrections.

"We strongly support the Probation Oversight Commission's recommendation of the immediate, safe release of eligible youth through rapid and thorough reassessments of detention recommendations," the LA County Public Defender's Office wrote in a statement. "Secure placement should always prioritize the safety and development of young individuals, not merely punitive measures."

Embroiled in controversy for years, a state inspector deemed Los Padrinos "unsuitable" in December 2024 after staff could not stem the flow of drugs, failed to bring the juvenile prisoners to medical appointments and did not prevent retaliation against inmates who filed grievances. At the time, Bonta said LA County "utterly failed" to provide safety to the juvenile hall prisoners.

California closed the facility on Dec. 12 due to systemic failures. Los Padrinos has continued to operate despite the closure order because LA County does not have a viable alternative location nearby.

In March, California Attorney General Rob Bonta charged 30 correction officers with allegedly enabling "gladiator fights" at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall.

"Officers at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall have a duty to ensure the safety and well-being of those under their care. Instead, the officers charged today did just the opposite – overseeing 'gladiator fights' when they should have intervened," Bonta said.

The 30 corrections officers face charges including child abuse, conspiracy, and battery related to the so-called "gladiator fights." According to Bonta's Office, the charged officers allowed and sometimes encouraged 69 fights at Los Padrinos between July 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. State prosecutors said 143 kids between the ages of 12 and 18 were beaten during those six months.