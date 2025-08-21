Possible record-breaking heat expected for parts of Southern California

High heat is expected to continue across Southern California on Thursday, possibly the hottest day of the current swath of heat impacting the region. Forecasters say it could bring record-breaking temperatures, as well as increased fire danger.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be the hottest days of the heat wave, with triple-digit temperatures anticipated in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties.

A map of the Southern California regions expected to be hit by sweltering heat through the end of the week. KCAL News

Temperatures of up to 109 are expected in Woodland Hills, while a high of 97 could break the record in downtown Los Angeles, according to KCAL News meteorologists, who issued a Next Weather Alert starting Wednesday and lasting through Saturday.

"Heat advisories cover the interior sections of the coast and heat warnings cover the rest of the interior," said the National Weather Service. "Only the beach areas will not have dangerous heat."

The NWS's extreme heat warning goes into effect starting at 11 a.m. Thursday and will last until Saturday at 9 p.m.

They also issued a red flag warning for critical fire danger on Wednesday morning. It similarly lasts through Saturday night in parts of the Santa Clarita Valley, San Gabriel Mountains and the foothills of the Antelope Valley. NWS officials say that these areas are expected to see "unseasonably hot high temperatures, generally 95-110 degrees and highest Thursday through Saturday."

Paired with low humidity levels, sitting at around 8%, residents are advised to be on high alert due to the potential for fire danger.

"Now is the time to adjust any plans for strenuous outdoor activities in the valleys and mountains to the cooler morning hours or for another week," said a statement from the NWS. "If you live in a high fire danger area in the mountains or foothills, review your evacuation plans and route and stay tuned to your local emergency officials."

Details of KCAL's Next Weather Alert for the late-summer heat wave. KCAL News

They said that the combination of warm temperatures overnight and the daytime highs will result in dangerous heat conditions across Southern California.

Los Angeles city leaders addressed the concerns earlier in the week, noting that precautions were taken and additional measures put into place in the event of an emergency.

"Ahead of expected high temperatures later this week, city departments are taking action to keep Angelenos safe," said a statement from Mayor Karen Bass. "I encourage Angelenos to stay cool, stay hydrated, check on neighbors, and know that resources are available citywide to help keep you safe."

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that firefighting resources from the state's Office of Emergency Services had also been pre-deployed to Los Angeles County. Those crews included 10 fire engines, two water tenders, two bulldozers, two hand crews, three dispatchers and one helicopter.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials also announced the deployment of their new Crew 4, a team made up of more than two dozen firefighters specifically trained in battling wildfires.