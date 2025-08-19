Watch CBS News
Southern California firefighters, first responders prepare for elevated fire danger amid sweltering heat

Firefighters and first responders are taking proactive steps as sweltering heat descends on Southern California this week, hoping to gain an advantage over the elevated fire danger. 

"It's always a worry, especially living here in the foothills," said Barry Shimauchi, who lives in Azusa, at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains. "September, August, things start to dry out and then you get that late kind of heat wave."

The incoming heat, which will bring triple-digit temperatures to much of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, is potentially the worst of the year, leading National Weather Service officials to issue red flag fire conditions for specific areas. 

In response, the California Office of Emergency Services has also sent extra resources to the area. 

"This includes fire engines, firefighters, bulldozers, helicopters," said Cal OES State Fire Rescue Chief Brian Marshall. "It gives them a better opportunity to contain the fire when it's small, so we don't have a big disaster."

He says that the department has been deploying and prepositioning resources ahead of fire weather events for five years now. 

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also announced that extra local resources were being pre-deployed in high-risk areas like Woodland Hills, Northridge and Sunland. 

"For months, LAFD has been actively conducting brush inspections and brush clearance," Bass said during the news conference. 

CalOES officials encourage residents to have wildfire action plans ready and to sign up for local emergency alerts. 

