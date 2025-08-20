Southern California heat wave kicks off, near-record temperatures expected as officials issue extreme heat warning

The warmest portion of the year thus far is about to hit Southern California, and officials warn that it could bring potentially dangerous conditions.

KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert to warn communities about the extreme heat and increased fire danger. The alert will be in effect from Wednesday through Sunday for all communities in Southern California except for coastal areas.

Cities in Southern California that are forecast to cross the 100-degree threshold include Riverside (100), Ontario (101), San Bernardino (104), Lake Elsinore (105), Covina (100), and Santa Clarita (104). Other highs include 96 in downtown Los Angeles, 94 in Long Beach, 94 in Thousand Oaks and 96 in Anaheim.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning spanning most of the inland parts of the region. The agency says there's a high risk for heat-related illness, "especially for the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors."

Residents are encouraged to drink fluids, stay in air-conditioned shelter when necessary and limit outdoor strenuous activity.

The heat wave beginning Wednesday will be a multi-day event lasting until at least Saturday, according to the NWS. The agency expects temperatures to peak Thursday and Friday by jumping about three-to-six degrees higher than Wednesdays throughout the region.

As a result of the high temperatures and low humidity, the NWS issued a fire weather watch to go into effect between Thursday morning and Saturday evening for parts of the L.A. County mountains and the Inland Empire.

During a news conference on Tuesday, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said she doesn't expect mass fires within city limits like January's Palisades Fire, but she pre-deployed resources out of enormous amounts of caution.

"If anything, we are going above and beyond what is required right now concerning the level of threat," Bass said. "I want Angelenos to be assured."