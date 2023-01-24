South L.A. dump truck rampage: Suspect turns self in

Westmont neighborhood residents watched a man drive a large dump truck into his own front yard, smashing into his own house and crashing into surrounding cars on the street at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The driver was recorded on phone video during the rampage.

A South Los Angeles man accused of driving a dump truck into his own yard and house and damaging neighborhood cars earlier in January turned himself in to authorities Monday.

Ronald Dunn turned himself in with his attorney at the South Los Angeles County Sheriff's Station at 3 p.m. Monday.

Dunn, 60, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 25. His bond was set at $100,000. Dunn was potentially facing multiple charges including felony vandalism.

Westmont neighborhood residents watched a man drive a large dump truck into his own front yard, smashing into his own house and crashing into surrounding cars on the street at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The driver was recorded on phone video during the rampage.

One woman at the scene said the man behind the wheel was her husband, Ronald Dunn. She said the couple was divorcing, and earlier in the month she had filed a restraining order against him.

Dunn allegedly came back to the scene two more times that Saturday.