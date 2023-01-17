Enraged man rams his own South LA home with a dump truck

Residents in a Westmont neighborhood were stunned after seeing their neighbor go on a rampage, destroying his own home, neighbor's yards, cars and anything in his way on Saturday afternoon.

"He first came with like a while Impala and tore up the garage door," said neighbor Journey Meggerson.

Meggerson started recording the ordeal shortly after 3:30 p.m. She and her family members immediately called the police. However, before the officers arrived, the man returned driving a dump truck, creating another trail of destruction.

Patricia Dunn said the man behind the wheel was her husband, Ronald Dunn. The couple is in the process of getting a divorce and earlier this month Patricia filed a restraining order, which only enraged Ronald, according to his wife.

"Fear — completely fear. Because he was like a madman," said Patricia as she described the horrifying ordeal.

Neighbors said Ronald came back a third time thirty minutes after the first deliberate crash. They recalled ihm yelling obscenities at his wife and neighbors who were simply trying to comfort her.

"If they had been up in here a bit earlier, all of this damage wouldn't have happened because he came back three times, and they weren't even here," said Patricia.

She added that she fears for her life.

"I don't even want this house anymore," she said. "I want to put it up for sale and just move on, because I'm not comfortable here anymore. I don't know, he might come back. Who's to say he's not?" A man who's under that kind of rage, who's to say what he might do? He was trying to kill me. He really was."