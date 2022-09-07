Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire

Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.

A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.

The sun starting to rise on the south side of the #RadfordFire here at 6:15a pic.twitter.com/Vz2JVmxJ42 — Javier Hernandez (@warninghighcube) September 7, 2022

HEMET, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 06: A firefighter keeps watch as the Fairview Fire burns on September 6, 2022 near Hemet, California. The 4,500 acre brush fire left two dead and has destroyed several homes amid an intense heat wave in Southern California. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for much of Southern California through September 8. Climate models almost unanimously predict that heat waves will become more intense and frequent as the planet continues to warm. / Getty Images

Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who smells smoke or sees ash in the air should stay indoors with their windows and doors closed and avoid vigorous physical activity.

Riverside County health officials echoed the SCAQMD's recommended precautions.

"Residents in the San Jacinto Valley, Temecula, Murrieta and Menifee areas, along with portions of Lake Elsinore Valley need to be aware of the risks of breathing unhealthy air and take steps to keep safe," Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung said.

Wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, running nose, shortness of breath, scratchy throat, headaches, and chest pains, Riverside County public health officials. It can also worsen chronic heart and lung conditions.

Visit the South Coast AQMD website for a live Air Quality Index map.