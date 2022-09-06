Fairview Fire prompts smoke advisory for portions of Riverside County

A smoke advisory has been issued through Tuesday due to the Fairview Fire burning in Hemet.

Air quality conditions are likely to be unhealthy for sensitive groups in areas close to the fire, and portions further out in Riverside County may also be affected by the smoke, according to the South Coast AQMD.

A hillside on fire during the Fairview Fire in Hemet, California, US, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Firefighters in Riverside County battled a rapidly spreading brush fire in Hemet Monday that destroyed several homes and forced the evacuation of many others in the southeast part of the city. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg

The fire, which erupted Monday afternoon, has burned 2,400 acres and is 5% contained as of Tuesday morning. The smoke plume is rising vertically and moving toward the west, according to SCAQMD satellite imagery. However, winds could push smoke east and northeast into the mountains south of Hemet.

High levels of ozone due to the ongoing heat wave may also exacerbate poor air quality in the region, the SCAQMD said.

Anyone who seems smoke or ash should limit their exposure by staying indoors with the windows and doors closed and avoid vigorous physical activity.