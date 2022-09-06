Radford Fire in Big Bear 330 acres, 0% contained

The Radford Fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest grew to 330 acres overnight and was 0% contained.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued evacuation orders from Glass Road to South Fork River Road for the blaze, which has been dubbed the Radford Fire.

Approximately 140 personnel, with an additional 200 more on order, were working to contain the blaze. Crews had air support until about 8 p.m. when it was too dark to fly.

Currently, no structures are threatened and no injuries were reported.

Caltrans reports that State Route 38 is closed in both directions from Mill Creek Road to Lakewood Road.

#RadfordFire UPDATE: Currently 50 acres with 0% contained. Approximately 140 personnel assigned with more on order. pic.twitter.com/f9NrpUBMmi — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 6, 2022