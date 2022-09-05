Crews battling 500-acre brush fire in Hemet

Crews battling 500-acre brush fire in Hemetget the free app
Fire crews with the Riverside County Fire Department were battling an approximately 20-acre brush fire in Hemet, that quickly grew to 500 acres.
The so called Fairview Fire erupted at around 3:37 p.m. and was burning in light to medium vegetation at a rapid pace near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road.
Evacuations have been ordered for the foothills of Hemet Valley, South of Thornton Avenue, North of Polly Butte Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street.
At least one civilian was transported to a nearby hospital with burns on their arms, back and face.
Multiple properties in the 41400 block Gibbel Road were fully engulfed in flames.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
4 water tankers on 'no divert' orders
Four water tankers fighting flames from the air in the Fairview Fire have been placed on "no divert" orders, meaning they cannot be taken off the fire due to the imminent threat to life and property.
Power lines sparking in fire
Sky2's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of the Fairview Fire in Hemet when powerlines could be seen sparking in the extreme heat and flames over a burning structure.
Multiple homes catch fire
Sky2 was over the scene of the Fairview Fire where several structures have now been engulfed in flames.
Aircrews on scene of Fairview Fire
Sky2's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of the Fairview Fire in Hemet, as aircrews worked to create a break lines in order to protect lives and structures from the blaze.
Civilian transported to hospital with burn injuries
At least one civilian resident was transported to the hospital with first, second and third-degree burns to their arms, face and back.
Fairview Fire grows to 500 acres, evacuations ordered
Captain Richard Cordova, with the Riverside County Fire Department, confirmed that the Fairview Fire has grown to some 500 acres, threatening the community of Hemet.
Evacuations have been ordered for the foothills of Hemet Valley, South of Thornton Avenue, North of Polly Butte Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street.