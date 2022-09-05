Watch CBS News

Crews battling 500-acre brush fire in Hemet

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Fire crews with the Riverside County Fire Department were battling an approximately 20-acre brush fire in Hemet, that quickly grew to 500 acres. 

The so called Fairview Fire erupted at around 3:37 p.m. and was burning in light to medium vegetation at a rapid pace near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road.

Evacuations have been ordered for the foothills of Hemet Valley, South of Thornton Avenue, North of Polly Butte Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street. 

At least one civilian was transported to a nearby hospital with burns on their arms, back and face. 

Multiple properties in the 41400 block Gibbel Road were fully engulfed in flames.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

 

4 water tankers on 'no divert' orders

Four water tankers fighting flames from the air in the Fairview Fire have been placed on "no divert" orders, meaning they cannot be taken off the fire due to the imminent threat to life and property.

4 water-tankers put on 'no divert' orders 01:34
By Josh DuBose
 

Power lines sparking in fire

Sky2's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of the Fairview Fire in Hemet when powerlines could be seen sparking in the extreme heat and flames over a burning structure. 

Power lines sparking in fire 00:31
By CBSLA Staff
 

Multiple homes catch fire

Sky2 was over the scene of the Fairview Fire where several structures have now been engulfed in flames. 

Fairview Fire in Hemet burns several homes 01:27
By CBSLA Staff
 

Aircrews on scene of Fairview Fire

Sky2's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of the Fairview Fire in Hemet, as aircrews worked to create a break lines in order to protect lives and structures from the blaze. 

Aircrews battling 500-acre brush fire in Hemet 01:32
By CBSLA Staff
 

Civilian transported to hospital with burn injuries

At least one civilian resident was transported to the hospital with first, second and third-degree burns to their arms, face and back.

Crews battling 500-acre brush fire in Hemet 03:09
By CBSLA Staff
 

Fairview Fire grows to 500 acres, evacuations ordered

Captain Richard Cordova, with the Riverside County Fire Department,  confirmed that the Fairview Fire has grown to some 500 acres, threatening the community of Hemet. 

Evacuations have been ordered for the foothills of Hemet Valley, South of Thornton Avenue, North of Polly Butte Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street.

By CBSLA Staff
CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

