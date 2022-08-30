South Coast AQMD issues Ozone Advisory for most of Southern California

Several days of high heat forecast for this weekend have prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management district to issue an Ozone Advisory for much of Southern California.

The ozone advisory, which goes into effect Tuesday morning and will remain in place through Sunday, Sept. 4, was issued because the National Weather Service had declared excessive heat watches and warnings across the region. The potential heat wave increases the likelihood of poor air quality in many areas, according to the South Coast AQMD.

(credit: South Coast AQMD)

"Elevated temperatures increase emissions of chemicals leading to ozone formation and enhance ozone formation rates. This long duration and intense heat wave will likely cause unusually high and persistent levels of zone pollution," the South Coast AQMD said in a statement.

Ozone air pollution can cause people to have trouble breathing, trigger asthma attacks, and cause lung damage. The SCAQMD says that research indicates ozone exposure can increase the risk of premature death.

Children, older adults, and people with asthma or COPD in the areas under the ozone advisory could be at particular risk during this extended heat event. When air quality becomes unhealthy, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children are urged to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, but when it becomes very unhealthy, they should avoid all physical activity outdoors.