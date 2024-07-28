Sen. Coons on Biden's withdrawal from race: "One of the most moving, selfless acts I've ever seen by an elected leader"

Sen. Coons on Biden's "selfless" withdrawal from race Sen. Coons on Biden's "selfless" withdrawal from race 04:22

Vice President Kamala Harris strode into the spotlight this past week, all but sewing up her party's nomination in a matter of days. The Democrats' cheers, however, were met by Republican jeers

So many questions linger: will former President Trump debate Harris? And who will Harris choose as her running mate?

But this is also a deeply personal moment for the man no longer on the ticket.

In his speech to the nation last Wednesday, President Joe Biden said, "Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as the President of the United States. Here I am."

Asked about the impact of Mr. Biden's decision to leave the race, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said, "It's been hard. It's been hard to have Joe Biden take a look at where we are and where he is. This was one of the most moving, selfless acts I've ever seen by an elected leader. The power of the presidency, the possibilities of the presidency are incredible. And to step aside from that and say, 'The work needs to continue, but it's not mine to finish,' and to hand it off to a trusted vice president, it's very tough."

Coons is one of President Biden's closest confidants in Washington. He even sits at Biden's old desk. But a missed call last Sunday meant Coons learned the news when the rest of us did.

Delaware Senator Chris Coons. CBS News

"I turned my phone over, and the president had just been calling me," he said. "So, I got up, went outside, called back. He had wanted to talk to me before it became public. We had talked over the course of the weekend. And it was just a very heartfelt conversation."

Costa said, "Some Democrats close to the president feel betrayed by how this played out – they feel betrayed on his behalf, that he was pushed out."

"It was a very hard couple of weeks, as folks who felt urgently about this decision increasingly spoke up, first privately, then publicly," said Coons. "And in the last conversation we had of the co-chairs of the campaign, and in some conversations with fellow senators who, like me, were deeply committed to continuing this campaign with Joe Biden as our nominee, [we] were quite angry and hurt."

"He said he wanted a second term – he made that very clear," said Costa.

"Really wanted a second term!" Coons laughed. "And there are many of us who were very excited about the prospect of another term."

"Are you disappointed in some Democrats for leaning in a bit too much?"

"I think at this point, my emotion is just gratitude to Joe Biden for his service, and for the selfless way in which he made a decision that I think is in the best interest of the country," said Coons. "He sees clearly just how great the consequences are of this election."

In his Oval Office address this past week, President Biden said Supreme Court reform remains a top item on his agenda.

Coons will be with Mr. Biden tomorrow in Austin, Texas to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act at the LBJ Library.

For Mr. Biden, it's another chance to remind Americans that he came into office – and will leave it – arguing that democracy must be defended.

But all eyes now turn to Vice President Kamala Harris.



For more info:



Story produced by Ed Forgotson. Editor: George Pozderec.